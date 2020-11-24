Black Friday Tablet Deals: iPod Pro, Galaxy Tab S7 and many more

Black Friday 2020 is here, and with that, one can expect a wide variety of tablet deals to appear.

From Samsung Galaxy tablets to Apple iPads, these mobile devices will compete for business during the shopping event – no longer a one-day shopping spree, now closer to a week-long ad – offering good discounts to US retailers.

Tablets are suitable for a variety of purposes; Check your email on the road for saving and sharing presentations, reading, accessing mobile apps, streaming content and more. Whether you like a tablet as a gift or not, whether it’s a slim device for entertainment, work, or access to the internet, it’s worth keeping an eye on tablet sales on Black Fridays this year.

Below, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best tablet deals on offer. Some contracts expire, and other, time-sensitive contracts expire, and we will continue to renew – so come back and check.

Off 100 discount



Over the best bag, you can pick up the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet with a $ 100 discount. The tablet comes with 126GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, 8MB front-facing camera, 13MB rear camera and S-Pen stylus. Best 549 549



Off 200 discount



Microsoft is also involved in the shopping season this year, and the reference is to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro type cover bundle. The company is offering off-the-shelf 200 discounts on discounts on a Surface Pro 7 tablet (Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) and premium models. 99 599 at Microsoft



Off 100 discount



If you are looking for a reasonably priced Samsung tablet on Black Friday sale, Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a $ 100 discount. This Android tablet has a 10.4 inch display, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM and 5MB front and 8MB rear camera. Best 24 9 249



30 230 Discount



In the eBay market, you can pick up the Apple iPod Pro for a substantial discount. While the deal won’t be long, for now, these 2018 devices feature 11-inch screens, 256GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. B 749 on eBay



More Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are some other notable deals to check: