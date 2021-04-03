Black Shark 4 Pro was crowned King of Antut in March 2021

The release of these devices on the list and their associated period, from March 1 to March 31, 2021 Additionally, the storage variant of all primary devices is fixed at 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. As mentioned above, the Black Shark 4 Pro received 765,579 points.

We had many new smartphonesNubia, Asus,Oppo eBlack shark As a result, it ranks in the top 5 in the world’s best-performing smartphone rankings Benchmark AnTuTu has been completely removed from the February list. Of these Black Shark 4 Pro, Thus being able to get first place in the rankings.

Then, follow AnTuTuStand outMonthly testing of the best performing smartphones and their ranking was carried out on the version AnTuTu V8. AnTuTu reveals that this may be the last list with the V8, as the V9 is coming.

After that, we have people like new participantsFind the OPPO X3 Pro,Redmagic 6 Pro,Asus Rock Phone5, eVivo X60 Pro + Grab the first 5 places with the scores 742,078, 741,100, 729,300 and 726,216 respectively. Vivo X60 Pro + February 2021 This time reaches the top 5 spots. Anyway, the next 3 places are occupied by the former first placesiQOO 7 (725.478), Redmi K40 Pro(719.798), Xiaomi Mi11 (710.581).

Again, the last two places are occupied by the new equipment of the new series Mustache, WithMustache18(710.459) eMustache 18 Pro (698,611). In short, the whole list is occupied with equipment with chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 And so on Hawaii Made 40 Pro Your Grin 9000, No longer found in the top 10.

However, things are completely different for intermediate devices. Surprisingly, this list is the same as the February 2021 list, with only a change in the score and the overall average score.

I.e., theRedmi 10X5GGoes with 399,923 points, the next four devices Redmi 10 X Pro 5G (396.906), I live in S7t (393.918), Hawaii Nova 7 Pro (390.828) e Hawaii Noah 7 (390,575). The remaining 5 th Hawaii Nova 8 Pro (388.995),Respect 30 (386.045), Huawei Noah8 (385.489), Honor X10 (359.867) e Courtesy 30S (350.307).

Look, the last 7 intermediate devices are completely dominated by chipsetsGrin Only the top-3 have chipsets Mediatech dimensionUnfortunately, the chipset does not Snapdragon Gives Qualcomm This is at its peak, which reveals how well the rivals have captured this territory to bring the dream to an endQualcomm.