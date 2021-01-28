Blade & Soul Revolution, Open World Mobile RPG, pre-registration opens

Blade & Soul Revolution RPG Mobile

After great success in South Korea and other Asian countries, the latest Open World RPG NetMorble, Blade & Soul Revolution, Officially opens the pre-registration App Store And no Google Games For Brazilians and players around the world.

Those who register before downloading the game at the start will get 1,000 black crystals and a premium coin Blade & Soul Revolution, And Premium Pet: Lumi, for Android users; And Sparky, for iPhone users.

Trailer:

Initially, players will have access to five beginner careers, including summoner, and the advanced dynamics of the Asian version, which will allow them to learn simpler and deeper games.

Oh Pre-registration site Updated with details on game history, businesses and content such as raids, dungeons, PVP and Faction Wars. All videos showing the history of the Blade & Soul Revolution, invasions, arenas and Faction Wars are available Official YouTube Channel.

Blade & Soul Revolution An open-world mobile RPG inspired by Asian folk tales, an epic revenge story based on frenzy action and the online PC game Blade & Chloe. The title is true to its computer roots, the incredible 3D graphics created by Unreal Engine 4 and the redesigned environments and games work seamlessly on mobile devices.

Pre-register Blade & Soul Revolution Available on Google Play from 138 countries and the App Store in 143 countries. The game will be released for free download in 2021 and with in-app purchases in both stores.

Press release