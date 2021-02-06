Blizzard announces Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV will not arrive in 2021

Snowstorm has been working on two major titles, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, and many fans are hoping that two new video games will be released by the end of this year.

However, when the company’s financial results were announced in 2020, Blizzard confirmed that the Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV would not see daylight in 2021.

In the two years since they were announced in Blisscon 2019, the situation has largely arisen that they should be released, with much anticipation from fans, especially compared to the Overwatch 2.

The publisher suggests that new video games may be released in 2022 or later. The blizzard’s silence about the development of the Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV hurts particularly serious fans, although the company is not previously sure about this launch.

Blizzard is expected to bring news about Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 soon

Although these topics are still far from over, the next few months will be fruitful in the news about them. Blizzard will start with the online version of Blisscon 2021 next February 19th, and more news about the Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV is almost certain to come out.

The Diablo series will still have a new title this year, dedicated to the sites Cell phone. The Spin-off Named for Android and iOS Diablo is immortal It will be launched at the end of 2021.

Via: On the edge.

