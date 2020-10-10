Home sport Blues say hello to Alex Pietrangelo, say hello to Torey Krug

Blues say hello to Alex Pietrangelo, say hello to Torey Krug

Oct 10, 2020 0 Comments
Blues say hello to Alex Pietrangelo, say hello to Torey Krug

Oh, to be a fly on the wall the first day the St. Louis Blues gathered for training camp to prepare for the 2020-21 season. “Hello, Robert Thomas,” said Torey Krug to one of his new teammates. “I am Torey Krug. You will remember me as the getaway Kamikaze freight train that chased you in the finals a few years ago and knocked you down next week. Or maybe you don’t remember it.”

Knowing what the hockey player looks like, the two probably have already texted and said it wasn’t hard. And knowing the hockey players, they will probably be your best friends. That’s because after Krug signed a 7-year contract worth $45.5 million with the Blues, they’ll be bonding for a long time.

You May Also Like

Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team

Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team

The Yankees bullpen responds to IT bills at the most critical moment.

The Yankees bullpen responds to IT bills at the most critical moment.

Tom Brady can't track down when the pirates run out of last drive with the Bears.

Tom Brady can’t track down when the pirates run out of last drive with the Bears.

Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) could be out for the season, sources say.

Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) could be out for the season, sources say.

Here’s Why Punters Have Special Love for NFL in Sports Betting

NFL Week 5 Prediction: Our Choice for Spreads

NFL Week 5 Prediction: Our Choice for Spreads

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *