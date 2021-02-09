BNDES and Xander Bank are at the forefront of social and environmental rankings – the economy

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) That’s it Santander Leaders of the new edition of the socio-environmental ranking of financial institutions Brazilian Consumer Protection Agency (ITEC) In collaboration with international companies. The report, which will be released today, shows the general progress of the nine financial institutions evaluated in relation to the last edition. However, he says the local average is even worse Gustavo Pereira de Mello Issa, a researcher and one of the authors of the study. “The scene is one of gradual and very slow improvements.”

The guide sheds light on the theme, at key points that draw attention to the epidemic ESG (Environment, Community and Administration) Becomes mandatory. In the findings of the current edition, the majority of banks do not have women on their boards and have failed to achieve gender equality in their ranks, due to a lack of policies aimed at mitigating climate change and limited transparency on health policies. Finance. To the arms department.

According to an iTech researcher, all banks had an evolution with 2018: the exceptions were two public sector banks, Chairman PNDS and The. Federal Savings Bank, 6th place. Of all the banks surveyed, the biggest improvement BTG Pactual, Who left the incandescent lamp in seventh place. The company’s 0.6 percentage point improvement, Melo and Zosa point out, is a reflection of the adoption of the equatorial principles for selecting credit plans.

Banks were selected because they are the largest of the total assets. Together, they represent 78% of assets and 80% of the credit portfolio of financial institutions. In addition to collecting public information, questionnaires were sent to companies to execute the guide. The estimate was extended from May 2020 to January 2021. The ranking is carried out collectively Connectos Human Rights, The Sada Pass and the World Animal Welfare Institute.

High and low

One of the positive points for Brazilian banks, according to IDEC, is the compliance of the analyzed banks. Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), In addition to financial products aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, with guidelines for the preparation of standard reports. On the other hand, Santander and Vintage There are arms finance policies. In general, there is a lack of policies among population-adding banks LGBTQI + And those with disabilities.

Gender equality in companies is, in general, considered bad. It weighed in against the fact that female representation on the boards did not reach 30% in any of the rated groups. In addition, most did not say how many of their directors or supervisors were black. Finally, more than half of the banks have not even issued specific policies for lending to sectors that have a strong impact on the environment. Petroleum e Mining.

Another page

Requested, The Federation of Brazilian Banks (February) He said the banking sector has, in recent years, launched several initiatives aimed at sustainability. The company specializes in establishing a dialogue with IDEC to increase engagement in the next guides. BNDES said it was very pleased to be the best rated bank in the study, but stressed that it still finds room to improve its policies.

The PP “It has a long and solid record on the theme and is consistently recognized for integrating consistency into strategy,” he said. The Prodesco “Its purpose is to contribute to sustainable development,” he said, adding that it was an all-encompassing economy. The B.V. In addition to following a new ESG strategy, he says he has created a sustainability team with the participation of managers and staff. Other banks did not comment.

‘First World’

Brazilian banks have expanded their focus on the environment, community and governance, but they are still limited to practices found abroad. New version of Guide to Responsible Banks, An iTech-led initiative in Brazil, in 13 countries, shows that the average performance of nine banks ranged from 0 to 10 to 3.2. In other words: a “32% liability” result, a small increase of 2 percentage points over the 2018 census.

In practice, despite the fears of improvement, in the midst of the epidemic, foreign investment in the environment has increased, especially Amazon rainforests, And the banks have become clear on this point.

If this theme was a footnote in 2018, it will become a priority in 2020. “There has been improvement, but not enough to improve quality. Banks place more emphasis on operational issues such as reducing energy use and developing new products, but they are smaller than the entire banking chain,” says Melo Issa, a researcher and author of the study at IDEC.

Countries like, except Brazil Belgium, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines e Cambodia, Holland, Sweden e Norway, Only with the last three scores above 5.