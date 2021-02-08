Boca Network executives announce support for Lucas

Executives of Boca Social Networks have expressed their support for Lucas Pentedo. He left “PPP21” (TV Globo) after the events of last night and dawn.

Lucas decided to leave reality after questioning his bisexual relationship with Boca, Who is obviously bisexual.

PPP21: Lucas and Gill kiss at dinner Image: Playback / Globoplay

The actor was staying with Gilberto at dinner last night The brothers suspect that Lucas is doing this in an attempt to win over Gilberto’s audience.

The singer’s accusation shocked Lucas, who packed his bags and, for the third and final time, went to confession and abandoned the show.

“Regardless of the victim and the aggressor, we do not agree with the abuse and psychological pressure. Lucas is a talented boy, full of life, ready to succeed, with powerful motivation: to help his mother. In all these and other ways, we sympathize with him,” they wrote.

“We need to remember that those in the house do not see us playing. And our duty with all the information is to share the good. We’m sure Boca will do what he sees when we see it,” Fungra added.

