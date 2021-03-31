Bola – Cape Verde in final after victory over Mozambique (CAN)

Cape Verde beat Mozambique 1-0, thanks to a Bangladesh own goal, and confirmed their place in the final of the African Nations Championship.

23 of the 24 finalists for the January tournament in Cameroon are now known. The Group L match scheduled for this Tuesday will be played in either Sierra Leone or Benin’s last place, but was postponed due to the explosion of Covit-19 in the Ben team. The date of the game has not yet been announced by the CAF.

The first two people in each group qualify for the next stage.

This Tuesday’s results:

Ivory Coast – Ethiopia, 3 – 1

Madagascar – Niger, 0 – 0

Central African Republic – Mauritania, 0 – 1

Guinea-Bissau – Congo, 3 – 0

Nigeria – Lesotho, 3 – 0

Senegal – Esuvadini, 1 – 1

Cameroon – Rwanda, 0-0

Morocco – Burundi, 1-0

Mozambique – Cape Verde, 0-1

Benin – Sierra Leone (postponed)

Group A.

1. Mali 13 points / 6 games

2. Guinea-Conakry 6/11

3. Namibia 9/6

4. Chat 1/6

Group B

1. Burkina Faso 12 points / 6 games

2. Malawi 10/6

3. Uganda 8/6

4. South Sudan 3/6

Group c

1. Ghana 13 points / 6 games

2. Sudan 12/6

3. South Africa 10/6

4. Sao Tome and Principe 0/6

Group d

1. Gambia 10 points / 6 games

2. Gabon 10/6

3. R.D. Congo 9/6

4. Angola 4/6

Group e

1. Morocco 14 points / 6 games

2. Mauritania 9/6

3. Burundi 5/6

4. Central African Republic 4/6

Grubo f

1. Cameroon 11 points / 6 games

2. Cape Verde 10/6

3. Rwanda 6/6

4. Mozambique 4/6

Grubo G

1. Egypt 12 points / 6 games

2. Comoros Islands 9/6

3. Kenya 7/6

4. Togo 2/6

Group H

1. Algeria 14 points / 6 games

2. Zimbabwe 8/6

3. Zambia 7/6

4. Botswana 4/6

Group I.

1. Senegal 14 points / 6 games

2. Guinea-Bissau 9/6

3. Congo 8/6

4. Swaziland 2/6

Grupo J.

1. Tunisia 16 points / 6 games

2. Equator Guinea 9/6

3. Tanzania 7/6

4. Libya 3/6

Grubo Q.

1. Cote d’Ivoire 13 points / 6 games

2. Ethiopia 9/6

3. Madagascar 8/6

4. Niger 4/6

Grubo L.

1. Nigeria 14 points / 6 games

2.My 7/5

3. Sierra Leone 4/5

4. Lesotho 3/6