Atletico Madrid consultant Miguel Angel Gilmaran addresses Diego Costa’s exit to the portal Bridge. The 32-year-old Spanish-Brazilian striker terminated his contract with the Kolconero logo after agreeing not to replace any of his rivals.

All Atletico de Madrid players need to understand that team and club are above all else. Ambition is good, really necessary, but it should never be put in front of the partnership. One of the pillars that allowed the club to rise to this level was respect, and there was no room in our dressing room for anyone who did not respect the coach and the club. Diego knew that if this was not a decision that would make us miserable, everyone was ready to help him. We said we would not charge the euro if it were not for a club that fought for the same goals as Atletico Madrid. Thus, we reached an agreement, and the Spanish leader explained that he had fulfilled his wish to leave.

It is recalled that Diego Costa has been at Atletico de Madrid since 2017, which is the second pass of the Colconero symbol. Previously, striker Benafil, SC Prague, Zelda de Vigo, Albacete, Valladolid, Rayo Valegano and Chelsea were all mentioned.