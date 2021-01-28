Home sport Bola – Estore defeats Maratimo to secure first place in the semi-finals (Portuguese Cup)

Jan 28, 2021 0 Comments
With absolutely dramatic definitions, Estoril beat Madira 3-1, after extra time, to finish first in the Portuguese Cup semi-finals.

The Islanders scored the first goal in the 29th minute through Joel Dagu, but in the last minute (90 + 7) of the current Champions League match compensation, converted by Kambova, the player already marked Mortimo.

In extra time, Estoril immediately benefited from a new penalty, this time wasted by the same combo, but soon Lazarus will complete the turning point.

After losing his head, Martimo will be reduced to 10, due to the expulsion of Claudio Wink, due to the accumulation of yellow cards. 109 minutes later Harramis set up the final 3-1.

Since Edgar Costa will also receive a dismissal order, Martimo will still score in the 120th minute as he tries to cancel the game, ending with 9 players, as he is already in the live red.

Estoril is now waiting for the outcome of the meeting between Benfica and the Balance SAD scheduled for this Thursday, to meet their opponents in the semifinals.

