Dec 31, 2020 0 Comments
Paolo Menises, president of Banos de Ferreira, confirmed that the club had been notified by FC Porto of their interest in exercising the right to first denial.

Olymp Banos de Ferreira received a plan from Olympiacos who, in accordance with its obligations, contacted those who were required to exercise, or had no right to be denied. Third Club [FC Porto] Banos was informed that he was interested in exercising the precautionary right. To date, we have not formalized any contracts, nor has the athlete announced his decision, which is fundamental. Athletes decide to settle into doors. Paulo Menezes has confirmed that he has been notified by a preferred club that wants to exercise its rights, but must reach an agreement with the player. Renaissance.

F.C. Porto and Banos de Ferreira hold equal shares (50/50) in Oleg’s pass, however, if the Dragons exercise their precautionary rights to the player, no deal is possible between Passions and Olympiacos. However, according to Renaissance, F.C. Oleg has no interest in returning to Porto, and the Blues and whites may relinquish that right, paving the way for Moldovan to leave the Greek club.

