Bola – Forensics urgent meeting with arbitral tribunal (Forensic)

Jan 26, 2021 0 Comments
The day after the defeat (0-1), F.C. With Porto, on the 15th day of the league’s match, Forens announced that he had urgently requested a meeting with the jury of the Portuguese Football Federation.

In a statement, the Alcorve logo states, “This championship is once again undervalued, and for the direct cause of VAR’s performance-exemption.”

Orido in the last game of the game is one of many situations, it obviously hurts this company it, read this.

Fully contact:

With great regret, we found that Sporting Club Forensics were once again undervalued at this championship and for the direct cause of VAR’s performance-exemption.

What happened in the last game is one of many scenarios that obviously hurts this company.

Throughout this championship the Sports Club Forens led all its conduct primarily with respect and high consideration to all the companies that manage Portuguese football;

In this sense, and to date, a meeting with the jury has already been requested as a matter of urgency to present the specific circumstances that led to this general sense of injustice.

We need merit and justice!

