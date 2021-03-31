Bola – Louis Conewolves is no longer the coach of Mombas (Mozambique)

The Mozambican Football Association (FMF) on Wednesday terminated the contract with Portuguese coach Luis Convells, leading Mombas to CAN-2021 for failing to fulfill the main objective.

The FMF announced its decision in a statement sent to the media.

The Executive Directorate of the Mozambican Football Association (FMF) took a unanimous decision to take a unanimous decision at an emergency meeting on Wednesday (31) afternoon. The respective technical team, comprising Nasser Carimo, Florancio Tempe and Manuel Valois, clarifies that “this decision was made after analyzing the performance of the AA national team and is inconsistent”. Qualifying for the Cameroon African Championship 2021 for set some important objectives.

In conclusion, FMF thanks the entire team for the work done and wishes everyone the biggest success

.

The Mozambican football team, which lost 1-0 to Cape Verde on Tuesday in the Group F 6th and final round, finished last with 4 points, 5 in Rwanda, 10 from the Cape Verde and 11, the last two countries in African football. Qualified for the most important match.