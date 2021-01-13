Home sport Bola – Manchester City (England) Ex-sport reveals illegal practices

Bola – Manchester City (England) Ex-sport reveals illegal practices

Jan 13, 2021 0 Comments
Bola - Manchester City (England) Ex-sport reveals illegal practices

Manchester City are once again condemned for its illegal practices after the UEFA allowed financial non-compliance with the refereeing game, and the sports refereeing was overturned by the court and FIFA imposed abuses on the employment of minors.

It is revealed in the investigation conducted by Athletic Citizenship It violates Premier League rules, which prohibit clubs from “offering offers in the form of direct or indirect payments to the player or any other person associated with him”.

The father of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Almeida, who played for the youth team at Sporting and moved to Manchester City in 2011, is in trouble for an employment contract. The situation was reported by The Athletic itself.

The truth is, I was paid, but I never worked. He did not even speak English. They made me a record Scout, There I appeared twice. This is a lie “, reveals the player’s father, who received 1,120 euros a month between September 2011 and June 2012 to play scout at the Manchester club, which is denied” no mistake “.

Gabriel Almeida, 24, began training at Sporting and also worked for the youth teams at Tottenham and Flamenco before moving to Manchester City in 2011. Three years later he returned to Brazil and joined the Corinthian junior team. He currently represents the dupinambase of the fourth tier D series of Brazilian football.

READ  The Hurry-Up: Jordan Hancock’s Commitment Gives Buckeyes Another Defensive Back Flip and Continues Georgia Pipeline, Tunmise Adeleye Could Re-Earn Fifth Star

You May Also Like

Bola - Palmeras suffers from start to finish, but also go to the Libertadores final (Libertadores)

Bola – Palmeras suffers from start to finish, but also go to the Libertadores final (Libertadores)

Evanson reveals conversation with Sergio Concino ahead of FC Porto's "Salvador" goal

Evanson reveals conversation with Sergio Concino ahead of FC Porto’s “Salvador” goal

The Ball - Messi 'Playmaker' of the Decade for IFFHS (Barcelona)

The Ball – Messi ‘Playmaker’ of the Decade for IFFHS (Barcelona)

Benfica is attacked again by false and defamatory material

Benfica is attacked again by false and defamatory material

The Ball - Miss Podium at Catarina Costa, Jonah Ramos and Delma Montero Doha Masters (Judo)

The Ball – Miss Podium at Catarina Costa, Jonah Ramos and Delma Montero Doha Masters (Judo)

Argentina says Jesus asked for the arrival of Enzo Perez - Benfica

Argentina says Jesus asked for the arrival of Enzo Perez – Benfica

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *