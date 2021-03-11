Home sport Bola – Pinto da Costa praises the ability to turn obvious weaknesses into real strengths F (FC Porto)

Mar 11, 2021 0 Comments
In the most recent issue of Tracy’s Magazine, F.C. The Porto president discussed the team’s eligibility for the Champions League quarter-finals, led by Sergio Concino.

ரம் Valor has always been a hallmark of FC Porto’s history. Among the heroes we defeated Arsenal in 1948, won the Calabash Championship in 1959, became champions again in 1978 after 19 years, winning seven international trophies and several tournament titles, of which we are not named favorites. In the last few days, for another very sad reason and for another happy reason, we have faced this character of the club again and we are proud, ”Pinto da Costa began:

February 26 On February 26, we said goodbye to our dear Alfredo Quintana, an extraordinary man and athlete who left the prime of life at the age of 32. The real hero of Quintana FC Porto. Arriving from Cuba in 2011, long before he accepted the city of Porto and the club that received him, he never wanted to leave as the homeland of the heart, despite his never-positive plans. Until the last day of his short career he played for F.C. The dedication and skillful approach he has served to Porto is one of his most important sporting traditions and should serve as an inspiration to all who continue to build an eternal history here. »

9 On March 9, in Turin, the other heroes created another significant page in our European journey. It is only possible to remove Juventus, Italy’s nine-time champion in the last nine years and a contender for victory in the Champions League, because our technical team and our players were able to carry the real DNA of FC Porto. Pitch. »

“In the worst of circumstances, the skills to fight, win and turn obvious weaknesses into real forces have returned to fruition, rather than even playing for almost 80 minutes,” Porto stressed. Who finished:

Two These two events, one very tragic, the other very intelligent, again faced with the essentials of our existence. The sooner we are here than we are, the sooner we can be up and down. Almost everything is brief and temporary. Infinity, FC Porto only. »

