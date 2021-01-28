Bola – The game hopes that Palhinha will be with Benfica (game) in Denpie

No time to waste. Hours after the end of the game at the Estodio Pesa, the legal department of sports, yesterday, completed the appeal process that the Lions handed over to the disciplinary board of the Portuguese Football Association. As announced by a Pola yesterday, during the 80 minutes of the game with the chess players, the yellow card was shown to Jono Palhinha, the 25-year-old midfielder who is scheduled to travel from Derby to Benfica next Monday (21.30pm) on the 16th day of the championship, the fifth yellow he has seen in the tournament.

Now the Lions understand that, backed by films from the television broadcast, Fabio Veracimo missed the order episode by showing Jono Palhinha the yellow card, and the referee made him watch the game at the end of the game, with coach, Robin Amorim, director of the game, Hugo Viana and the team.

This is based on the reaction of the referee who was at Pesa, and the Lions gave full confidence to Jono Palhinha.

When Leo confronts the officers, A.F. Lyria, a 38-year-old referee, thought the move under the yellow card analysis shown to the midfielder could be corrected incorrectly, thus opening the door to the game and quickly, gathering the necessary documents to proceed with a claim.