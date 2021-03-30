Bolzano is making ministerial reforms and replacing those who hold 6 portfolios in a single day

These changes have been confirmed in a report released by the Special Secretariat for Social Communications, which is affiliated with the Brazilian Ministry of Communications.

To the Civil House for the presidency of the Republic, Paulsonaro appointed Luis Eduardo Ramos, the current Minister of State.

The Ministry of Justice will be headed by Anderson Torres, the current Secretary of Defense for the Federal District and Chief of Federal Police.

Gen. Walter Zosa Prague Neto, the current head of the Civil House, will oversee the defense ministry, and Flavia Aruda, the Liberal Party (PL)’s federal deputy affiliated with “Centrio”, will join as the federal vice president. Republic. [bloco informal que reúne parlamentares de partidos de centro e centro-direita], Which supports the state president’s friendly platform in Congress.

The new foreign minister, Ambassador Carlos Alberto Franco, is a career diplomat who has replaced Ernesto Arazo as special adviser to the president.

Finally, he will be sent to Andre Mentonia, the head of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the body that protects the executive in legal proceedings, who already guided the body early in government and is currently in the Ministry of Justice.

The appointments in question will be published in the Federal Official Gazette.

With the changes, the current foreign ministers, Ernesto Arazo, the ministers of defense, Fernando Acevedo e Silva, and the AGU, Jose Levy, are no longer ministers.

Ramos, Prague Neto and Mentonia, who were already ministers of state, went for other grants.

The new foreign minister is one of the most anticipated names after Ernesto Arazo was accused of obstructing access to vaccines against Covit-19 and damaging Brazilian diplomacy.

Negotiations for approval of the agreement between the European Union (EU) and the South American camp Mercosur are ongoing under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which should mark the drafting of a ‘side letter’. [carta lateral, em português], With the stability of Brazil.

Asked about the possible impact on the talks after the change of ministry, the Portuguese ambassador to Brasilia, Louis Barro Ramos, said he expects “continuation” from Lusa.

“It seems to me that this government is very open to consider things like this for the ‘side letter’ and we hope that the next foreign minister will continue this opening path,” the Portuguese ambassador told the “Continuation” side of Brazil.

Also read: Brazil’s defense minister announces resignation