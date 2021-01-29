Home entertainment Bones & All | Timothy Solomon and Taylor Russell in talks to star in a horror film directed by Luca Guadacchino

Bones & All | Timothy Solomon and Taylor Russell in talks to star in a horror film directed by Luca Guadacchino

Jan 29, 2021
As stated in it Deadline, A picture “Bones & All”Found a new director. Luca Guadacchino American writer Camila Diangelis took up the project of modifying the book of the same name. Timothy Solomon e Taylor Russell Are in talks for the star.

The book tells the story of 16-year-old Maran Early, who travels across the United States in search of answers to who he is and what her dark and mysterious past is. She seeks out a father she never knew to understand the reasons that led her to become a serial killer, she has already killed many friends and acquaintances, and why she would kill again.

Guadakjino and Salamet have worked together before.Call me by your name“, It improves their lives. Then the director”Suspria: The dance of fear”And series“We are who we are“, E Salamet M”beautiful girls”And coming“Danoop“. Meanwhile, Taylor Russell recently starred in the horror film “Escape Room“, And is in the series“Lost in space“, Gives Netflix.

Dave Kazkanich, who worked with screenwriter Guadakjino “Suspria: The dance of fear“. The project is now seeking a studio for funding and distribution, with no launch date yet.

