Borat is back. This time I support Donald Trump.

The 2006 momentary “Borat: American Cultural Learning for the Glorious State of Kazakhstan” is set to return as a sequel to Amazon Prime Video on October 23rd, 11 days before the US presidential election.

On Thursday, Amazon The first trailer for the new movie — Full Title: “The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”— British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen took the position.

That movie Secret filming and screening Selected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is back. The Borat follow-up movie film: When the glorious Kazakh state arrives on October 23rd, a huge bribe is delivered to the US regime in order to benefit. (That’s the full movie title we swear by.) pic.twitter.com/LyY9yTYtP5 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 1, 2020

Borat is following her usual tricks in a new trailer for a trip through the countryside with her daughter. Mike Pence, Vice President Trolling At this year’s conservative political action meeting, it quarantined with strangers during the coronavirus crisis.

“What’s more dangerous: this virus or Democrat?” He asks his host.

“Democrats,” they say.

On Tuesday encouraging the drama of the sequel, the parody “Republic of Kazakhstan” tweeted a video that praised Trump for “winning the debate of the day”.

“Impressive and amazing results for a powerful prime minister who always puts the US and Kazakhstan first!” Now read pinned tweets.

In fact, tweets and movies mocked the president. The 30-second video consists of a narrated voice by a fictional Kazakh journalist, Borat, praising Trump for contradicting images and video playback in the background.

“Donald Trump: The most powerful premier in history,” explains Cohen. “He is not a racist. Black people love him so much that they kneel before him.” Cue an image of rapper Kanye West shaking hands with Trump wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a photo of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kneel in protest.

“Because of Trump, 350 million Americans are still alive. “Trump never had a stroke. If you don’t vote for Prime Minister Trump, you will fall.”

Welcome to the official Twitter account of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Greetings to all of you. — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 27, 2020

Twitter account @KazakhstanGovt, who posted the video, started tweeting two days before Tuesday. First presidential debate. Initially, the post consisted of weather forecasts and updates. Ordinary government business.

However, the account was changed during the discussion.

“Apple” tweeted. “Despite the recent government, the Wi-Fi signal is bad and I can’t follow the current discussion. [sic] Buy a broadband account. Please tell us the development situation! # debates2020”