Borat Returning to the nearest screen.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Is returning as the controversial protagonist he played 2006 movies “Borat! American cultural learning for the glorious state of Kazakhstan. “The original, scripted and produced by Cohen, follows the Kazakh television character, the title character, to explore America.

Amazon plans to release a movie before 2020 presidential election.

The streaming giant confirmed on Tuesday that it had gained worldwide rights to the film. It was titled “Borat: A Porn Monkey’s Gift to Vice-Chairman Mikhael Pence to benefit the recently reduced state of Kazakhstan.”

The sequel to’BORAT’ has already been filmed and screened by SACHA BARON COHEN.

It was filmed secretly during the pandemic, so reports on the project steadily accumulated throughout the summer.

SACHA BARON COHEN, Donald Trump,’Who is America?’

Cohen started the character of the fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev in his series “Da Ali G Show”.

The 2006 film, directed by Larry Charles, earned $226 million worldwide and was nominated for screenplay at the 79th Annual Academy Awards.

Cohen eventually won the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in Musical or Comedy.

