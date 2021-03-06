Bose: Ryan Murphy’s series canceled in season 3 – News found on the web

This product is distributed by Netflix in Brazil, with no premiere date for last season yet.

Bose, one of the most important series for the LGBTQI + universe, has been canceled. The FX product distributed by Netflix in Brazil will end its 3rd season.

M.J. The acclaimed play made history when it debuted in 2018 with some of the biggest cast of trance actors in regular roles in series including Rodriguez, Dominic Jackson, India Moore and Hayley Sahar. Apart from this, Bose boasts the biggest cast of LGBT stars in any scripted series, and in 2019, serial star Billy Porter became the first gay actor to win a lead role Emmy.

Golden Globe 2019: Bose makes history and is the first trance majority series to be recommended

Steven Canals, co-creator of the series with Ryan Murphy, announced the end of production.

“It was a very difficult decision for us, but it was an incredible journey and we told the story the way we wanted to tell it,” Good Morning America Canals said. “I, along with my incredible collaborators, never wanted to change the landscape of television, I just wanted to tell an honest story about family, setbacks and love,” he said.

Murphy commented at the end of the series and revealed that this product is a creative highlight of his entire life. “From the beginning, when Steven Canals and I sat down to listen to his vision and ideas for the show, it was an emotional project. Absolute moment, “he said.

Although the canals know that fans will be disappointed at the end of the group’s stories, they promise: “This season will be full of the laughter, love and tears you expect from the evangelical family.”

The best trance actors and actresses you need to know

According to an official statement, in the final season 1994, the ballroom round “seems like a distant memory to Blanca, who is struggling to balance being a mother as a current partner for her new love and her role as a nursing assistant”. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 25-44, and Bridel struggles with his health issues.

With seven chapters, The Pose’s 3rd season The premiere will take place on May 2 at 10pm on FX in the United States. For now, there is no preview of the season ending on Netflix in Brazil.