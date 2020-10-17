Boston News anchor fired for Cameo in Adam Sandler’s’Hubie Halloween’-deadline

Boston News Anchor Alaina Pinto Fired by WHDH station. Adam SandlerThe new Netflix Halloween movie, Hubie Halloween.

Pinto tweeted on Thursday that “I got fired from 7 News earlier this week.” “I am posting this because I want to be honest and honest with all of you. Last year, I took part in a cameo for Adam Sandler’s recently released Netflix movie’Huby Halloween’.

As for his appearance, he said that he “inadvertently violated” Pinto’s contract violation.

“I was very disappointed and sad, and I was hoping this wasn’t the way it evolved,” Pinto said. “Thanks to my 7 great news viewers and the station’s supportive and great colleagues.”

The film is centered around Salem, Massachusetts, on October 31st. Sandler, a geek town, finds himself in the midst of a real investigation into a real killer.

Pinto served as the news anchor for the fictional Boston TV station Channel 4 Morning News and led the morning program “Wake Up, Boston”. The cameo saw Pinto dress up as DC Comics character Harley Quinn and talk about the Salem Halloween festivities.

Prior to joining WHDH, Pinto worked for Fox Local 44 and ABC Local 22 in Burlington, Vermont.