Botas DCX Street 3 Tex WP – MotoJournal

With a narrow barrel and modern design, the Street 3 Tex WP was developed for extreme urban use.

It differs from other versions by the combination of textiles with natural leather and gray color, which are suitable for everyone who is looking for casual, elegant and sensible shoes everyday.

Equipped with a 100% ergonomic configuration platform now known as Z PlateTM, the Street 3 TEX WP improves the natural movement of the foot while walking, while ensuring the cross-sectional rigidity required for safety. The well-known D3O protections are included, which provide excellent condition and flexibility, and these boots impress with their level of comfort from first use.

On cold and rainy days, this model is equipped with a waterproof and breathable T-Dry membrane, which ensures that your feet are dry and at a comfortable temperature.

These boots also include Ortholite சோ insoles, which provide long-lasting cushioning and good breathing, which strengthens their profession for long-term use.

The TCX STREET 3 TEX WP is available from the official dealer network in Black / Gray. PVP9139.99.

