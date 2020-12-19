Brad Pitt finally ‘impressed’ as Shania Twain congratulates Bullet Train star on her 57th birthday

Taking to her Twitter page, Grammy-winning singer Shania Twain watched Brad Pitt have fun while congratulating the actor on his 57th birthday. Check out the 55-year-old singer’s birthday tweet for the Oscar winner below.

“O-O-O, you’re special / O-O-O, you think something else / OK, so you Brad Pitt / it didn’t impress me much, “Shania Twain sings proudly again in her 1997 hit song, It doesn’t impress me much For his album Come over. Now, the Oscar-winning actor seems to have finally ‘impressed’ the five-time Grammy-winning singer.

Since it was Pitt’s 57th birthday yesterday, on December 18, Twain took to his Twitter page with nearly a million followers and tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception today.” This tweet represents Shania’s classic song and her fans immediately picked it up and had a laugh in the comments section. @STwainiacsPH tweeted, “Okay Shania, in the meantime you’re impressed”, while Canadian Senator Denise Patters tweeted, “I will always make that exception! Happy Birthday, #broadbit!” The hilarious tweet has already received 39.5 likes.

Check out Shania Twain’s funny 57th birthday wishes for Brad Pitt below:

Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I will make an exception today – Shania Twain (han Shania Twain) December 18, 2020

For us, Brad Pitt will always impress us! Happy Birthday, Mr. Pitt!

Meanwhile, Brad is currently working on his next project, winning an Oscar Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Entitled Bullet train. Along with Pitt, the David Leach directorial cast includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Diary Henry, Josie Beats, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Andrew Cozy and Bad Bunny. Rumor has it that Lady Gaga is a part of it Bullet train Play a small supporting role.

