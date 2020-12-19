Home entertainment Brad Pitt finally ‘impressed’ as Shania Twain congratulates Bullet Train star on her 57th birthday

Brad Pitt finally ‘impressed’ as Shania Twain congratulates Bullet Train star on her 57th birthday

Dec 19, 2020 0 Comments
Brad Pitt finally 'impressed' as Shania Twain congratulates Bullet Train star on her 57th birthday

Taking to her Twitter page, Grammy-winning singer Shania Twain watched Brad Pitt have fun while congratulating the actor on his 57th birthday. Check out the 55-year-old singer’s birthday tweet for the Oscar winner below.


Brad Pitt finally ‘impressed’ as Shania Twain congratulates Bullet Train star on her 57th birthday


O-O-O, you’re special / O-O-O, you think something else / OK, so you Brad Pitt / it didn’t impress me much, “Shania Twain sings proudly again in her 1997 hit song, It doesn’t impress me much For his album Come over. Now, the Oscar-winning actor seems to have finally ‘impressed’ the five-time Grammy-winning singer.

Since it was Pitt’s 57th birthday yesterday, on December 18, Twain took to his Twitter page with nearly a million followers and tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception today.” This tweet represents Shania’s classic song and her fans immediately picked it up and had a laugh in the comments section. @STwainiacsPH tweeted, “Okay Shania, in the meantime you’re impressed”, while Canadian Senator Denise Patters tweeted, “I will always make that exception! Happy Birthday, #broadbit!” The hilarious tweet has already received 39.5 likes.

Check out Shania Twain’s funny 57th birthday wishes for Brad Pitt below:

For us, Brad Pitt will always impress us! Happy Birthday, Mr. Pitt!

read more: Babylon: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie reunite in talks to replace Emma Stone

Meanwhile, Brad is currently working on his next project, winning an Oscar Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Entitled Bullet train. Along with Pitt, the David Leach directorial cast includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Diary Henry, Josie Beats, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Andrew Cozy and Bad Bunny. Rumor has it that Lady Gaga is a part of it Bullet train Play a small supporting role.

Download the Pinkvilla app for the latest Bollywood & entertainment news, photos of hot celebrities, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news, Hollywood, gay-drama, etc. Click here


Your comment has been submitted in moderation

READ  Kanye West shares picture of his deal with carved into Mount Rushmore

You May Also Like

American Criminal Story 'closed due to COVID-19

American Criminal Story ‘closed due to COVID-19

New Star Wars Spin-Off Bopa Fed Book Announced at The Montalorian S2 Final

New Star Wars Spin-Off Bopa Fed Book Announced at The Montalorian S2 Final

A.C.E

Sign up as Asian Agent for K-Pop Band ACE US Management and Global Strategy

Funny Mariah Carey Christmas Ornament

Funny Mariah Carey Christmas Ornament

Kate Middleton shares family Christmas card photo with Prince William George, Charlotte and Louise

Kate Middleton shares family Christmas card photo with Prince William George, Charlotte and Louise

'The Muscat Singer' Season 4 Final: Sun, Mushroom, Crocodile Unleashed

‘The Muscat Singer’ Season 4 Final: Sun, Mushroom, Crocodile Unleashed

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *