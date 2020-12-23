Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with the kids in the middle of the Angelina Jolie split

He would come home for Christmas – like that.

Brad Pitt spends at least a few holidays with his three children, daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne – the fight intensifies over his bitter custody with Angelina Jolie.

However, this visit will be limited to a specific window on Christmas Day, and then some, According to S Weekly, which reported the news. “They could spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” Mac quotes a source as saying.

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for a play that never ends,” the source said. “Unfortunately, their children are co-damaged.”

The corona virus infection has overtaken Jolie’s regular chlorophyll trajectory this year. As a result, Weasley’s source described her as “very thorny”, noting that she “wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States, but needed Brad’s permission to take the children out of the district.”

Pitt, 57, and Jolie, 45,. Locked up in battle with a relentless guard It has been dragged out since they were declared legally single in April 2019. (Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.)

With the exception of Shiloh, 14, and 12 of the twins, the fight in custody affects 17-year-old Box and 15-year-old Zahara. The couple’s senior, Maddox, is 19 years old.

This summer, Jolie filed for divorce from a private judge – John W. Oderkirk – Will be removed, Because he was very close with Pitt’s lawyers. The Pitt team responded with court documents, showing who Oderkirk was Made the couple’s marriage official In 2014, it was revealed that there was conflict on all sides.

“The longer she does this, the more damage she does to the children,” the couple said in an introduction Told The Post in August. “It simply came to our notice then. She has more children than him and she tries to maintain it as much as possible. ”

Pitt’s latest and most polygamous relationship with German model Nicole Potturalsky Fizzled after two months. He is completing 2020 on a goodwill tour of his own, Participated in the September table read “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for charity – Filled with clear chemistry with former Jennifer Aniston, who left for work in 2005 – and Spends hours providing food for the Los Angeles housing project November.