Braves vs. Dodgers scoring: Atlanta leads the NLCS, Marcell Ozuna and Bryse Wilson win leg 4

The Atlanta Braves jumped 3-1 in the semi-final of the National League Championship Series. The Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 in Game 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Thursday night. After rookie starter Bryse Wilson’s excellent outings and 6 runs and 6 innings, Braves took the series lead.

The Dodgers ended in Game 1 and blew up Braves in Game 3, lacking a late rally in Game 2. The 2020 season has now begun with their Game 4 defeat. Friday night, the Dodgers’ desire to fight. Meanwhile, Braves has won 1 win in their first NL pennant since 1999.

On Thursday night, Game 4 of NLCS featured players dealing with extreme gales throughout the game. Here’s why Major League Baseball officials decided to keep Globe Life’s retractable roof open during the wind..

Now let’s take a look at some points of NLCS Game 4.

Wilson provides Braves a desperately needed outing.

The Braves sent Bryce Wilson to the mound for Game 4 on Thursday. Atlanta’s bullpen was bent in a game 3 rupture, and the club needed Wilson to eat a few innings. Wilson did more than just eat innings, and he dominated the powerful Dodgers lineup. At his beginning, the rookie threw 6 innings from 74 pitches, of which 50 were called strikes. He gave up one run in just one hit (Edwin Rios’ solo home run) and struck out five. He walked one.

Wilson relied on his fastball and had a good reason. It’s terrible.

He had a strike plus whip (CSW) ratio of 31% on a four-seam.

At the age of 22, he found himself a weird guy on Braves 1-2-3 punches by Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright in the playoff rotation. But with this start-the beginning of his first career postseason-he thinks Braves will be a factor that will allow him to progress.

Dodgers attack is silent

What’s the difference per day? The Dodgers lineup didn’t seem to stop scoring in a game 3 win, but the Dodgers lineup scored 2 runs with 3 hits in a game 4 defeat. For the consistently good Dodgers lineup during the regular season, it’s incredibly hot and cold at the NLCS this year. In a defeat in Game 4, third baseman Justin Turner was the only Dodgers hitter to reach the top of the lineup. Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson all finished the game without hits. They made a threat in the early 7th inning, but in the end failed to close the gap.

Kershaw vs. Braves vs. first career defeat

Whenever the Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to kick off a postseason game, the collective baseball community seems to hold their breath. Kershaw’s playoff record does not match.. On his delayed start (he was scratched in game 2 with a back cramp) Kershaw looked relatively good. Things began to ease in the sixth inning, as the match tied 1-1 thanks to two homers from Rios and Marcell Ozuna. Kershaw gave up two points, and Brusdar Graterol, who came in to succeed two runners with no outs, gave up three more. Toward the end of the situation, at the end of the 6th inning (lasting 35 minutes), Braves scored 6 points. In summary, it is summarized as follows:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts probably had to confront Kershaw’s Marcel Ojuna (before he doubled his RBI at Kershaw and added another home run later in the match), and the Dodgers attack had to give Kershaw more run support. . Kershaw recorded his first career loss for Braves. He has never lost to Atlanta in the regular season or in the playoffs.

Kershaw currently has statistics that are unfortunately relevant. He has given up three leading hits six or three after the 2013 postseason. It connects him with Justin Verlander for the second time during that period. The closer Aroldis Chapman gave up more and recognized five playoff hits in his name.

