Brayden Issue presents Lightning get in excess of Blue Jackets after 5 overtimes Joonas Korpisalo will make 85 will save

Soon after 6 several hours, 5 overtimes and a combined 151 shots on intention, the Tampa Bay Lightning won an epic Sport 1 towards the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Brayden Issue scored 150 minutes, 27 seconds into the contest to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 win.

“It was extremely particular,” Lightning ahead Yanni Gourde claimed. “We were all exhausted. We ended up all searching for a intention. When we all saw that go in, it was a lot of emotion.”

And on the successful purpose, perfectly, there wasn’t a great deal science to it: “I see a rolling puck coming to me, I just toss it on web. I’m not even contemplating,” Place claimed.



1 Relevant

It was the fourth-longest playoff recreation in NHL historical past — so very long that the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes game, initially slated for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, was rescheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. It usually takes arena employees approximately 90 minutes to disinfect the benches and clear the ice amongst video games which include warm-ups, Boston and Carolina faced a start off time usually reserved for beer leaguers.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo manufactured 85 will save, a new NHL playoff file — topping New York Islanders goaltender Kelly Hrudey’s former mark of 73 will save, set in 1987. Columbus blocked 62 shots in the video game.

The Lightning by yourself tallied 88 pictures on objective, as many as the New York Rangers had blended in their a few video games against the Hurricanes in the qualification spherical.

“I am truly hoping that Korpisalo breaks the 100-conserve mark,” Hrudey said in an job interview on Sportsnet between additional time durations. “And I am truly hoping the sport goes so extended that [Andrei] Vasilevskiy breaks my file, as properly. It is really just an extraordinary general performance. I’ve been ready for this for 20-a little something many years, at least.”

Vasilevskiy finished with 61 will save.

Columbus defenseman Seth Jones also established a new NHL playoff record for ice time, skating in 65 minutes, 6 seconds, which conquer Sergei Zubov’s aged document of 63 minutes, 51 seconds, for the Dallas Stars in 2003. Jones even bested his father, former NBA player Popeye Jones, for minutes performed in a video game. Popeye Jones’ vocation large was 56 minutes in 1996, even though with the Toronto Raptors, in the course of a 3-additional time reduction to the Boston Celtics.

Right after the activity, Seth Jones stated he “feels great” but that he took umbrage to the way the match was identified as.

“The officiating was, to me, kinda suspect,” Jones reported.

Every single player on every staff registered a shot on aim besides for Columbus’ Cam Atkinson, even though Atkinson did have a breakaway prospect soon right before Issue scored. Atkinson crashed into the net immediately after becoming chased down by a defender, but there was no penalty named on the engage in.

At one Television set timeout in the fourth time beyond regulation interval, the huge screen in the fanless Scotiabank Arena announced it was time for a seventh-inning extend. By the fifth overtime, a new information appeared: “Sorry if you had other strategies tonight.”

The Blue Jackets previously experienced fatigued legs, playing their sixth recreation in nine days, such as two that went to extra time.

Gamers on the two sides mentioned the mental exhaustion was as exhausting as the physical tiredness.

“There’s no way to prepare for a recreation that goes that extended,” Position stated.