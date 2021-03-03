Brazil drops out of 10 largest economies after a 4.1% drop in GDP – 03/03/2021

Brazil was ranked 21st in the 50-nation economic growth rankings by 2020, according to Austin, a risk assessment firm. Today, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IPGE) announced that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 4.1% last year compared to 2019, the third worst result in history.

Nevertheless, the decline of the Brazilian economy was lower than the average of these countries (-4.8%), but lower than that seen in the world (-3.5%). Only three countries have completed the year marked in blue by the Kovit-19 epidemic: Taiwan, China and Turkey.

Austin’s chief economist Alex Agostini’s figures show that Brazil has moved up to 12th place, with a share of 1.6% of world GDP, stopping it from being one of the ten largest in the world.

Data confirm the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts for October for 2020. With the Covit-19 crisis and its impact on the world economy, Brazil’s GDP will rise from $ 1.8 trillion last year to $ 1.4 trillion by the end of last year – which could lead to the Brazilian economy being overwhelmed by Russia, South Korea and Canada. By 2021, the country is projected to move to 14th place.

Bulgaria, Romania and the Netherlands (with -3.8%), Latvia (-3.6%) and the United States, which ranks 16th in terms of performance, fell 3.5% year-on-year, according to the GDP results released this Wednesday.

Of the listed South American countries, Colombia ranks 38th with a 6.8% drop in GDP, and ranks first in Peru with a loss of 11.1%.

The top three places in the survey are occupied by Taiwan (+ 3.1%), China (+ 2.0%) and Turkey (+ 1.6%), the only economies that grew last year.

However, in the fourth quarter, these economies have already shown high regulatory growth. For example, China grew by 2.6% year-on-year to 15th place, compared to the third quarter. The Asian country is the only country in the world where the crisis began earlier – the epicenter of the epidemic, which recorded a drop in GDP in the first quarter, and the second has already recovered.

On the other hand, the Brazilian economy, driven by emergency aid, grew by 3.2% in the last three months of last year, ranking 11th in the quarterly rankings.

The eurozone, hit by the strong first and second waves of the Covit-19, had the worst performance in terms of region by 2020, with savings falling by an average of 7.2%.