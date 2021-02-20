Brazil say goodbye to Australian Open after Soares and M defeat

Last Brazilian in the Australian Open doubles title race, miner Bruno Soares and his partner Jamie Murray said goodbye this morning (19) at Melbourne Park after losing the semi-final, by 2 sets to 0, against the current champions of the tournament: the North American Rajeev. Ram and Briton Joe Salisbury, with partials of 6/4 and 7/6 (2). Soares and Murray were looking for the tournament’s second title: the first was in 2016, the first year of the partnership that lasted until 2019. The decision for the doubles title will be Sunday (21): Ram and Saliburye will face Slovakian Filip Polášek and the Croatian Ivan Dodig, at 1 a.m. (Brasilia time).

It was Soares and Britain’s Murray’s first Grand Slam of the 2021 season. In early February, they won the Melbourne ATP 250, a preparatory tournament for the Australian Open. Soares and Murray took over the partnership in 2021, after a year and a half of playing with other partners.

“It was a game in the details. Today it was very hot, with the court very fast and difficult to serve. There was a bit of luck at the end of the first set. On some points, the balls went bad on the racket, they caught on the line, and it ended up turning the moment for them, ”admitted Soares, after the game, in a press release.

Last Tuesday (16), in mixed doubles, Soares and São Paulo Luisa Stefani fell in the round of 16, against hosts Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur, who won 2 sets to 0, partial 6/3 and 6/1. The same evening, also for the octaves, Marcelo Melo and the Russian Vera Zvonareva were eliminated from a double 6/4 by Joe Salisbury – Briton who eliminated the duo of Soares today – in partnership with the American Desirae Krawcyk .