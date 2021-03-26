Home Top News Brazilians stand out during training in Newcastle, Australia

Mar 26, 2021 0 Comments
The second leg of the World Surfing Championship is about to start in Newcastle, Australia and our Brazilians are already ready to compete.

The second stop in the world of surfing is about to begin, which will take place April 1-11 in Newcastle, a city in the state of New South Wales, Australia.

Newcastle is located 160 km north of Sydney and has a population of around 500,000. It is Australia’s sixth largest city by population and the second largest in the state, behind the state’s only capital, Sydney.

Miguel Pupo
Miguel Pupo

World elite athletes are already training at the top of the event, so far the waves are perfect and tubular, but at this time of year the water is very cold and a good wetsuit in rubber is required.

For our Brazilian athletes the waves and the training are very similar to Brazil, they can use the day boards which we can see as an advantage.

Our Brazilians Italo Ferreira, Deivid Silva, Jadson André, Yago Dora, Peterson Crisanto, Caio Ibelli, Miguel Pupo, Filipe Toledo, Alex Ribeiro, Adriano de Souza, Gabriel Medina and Tatiana Weston-Webb, are already training in the waves of the championship and have shown to be well prepared for the competition.

See some publications below:

Adriano published:

Italo ferreira said in his post after surfing for the first time after quarantining:

Surfing is like riding a bike, you never forget

Gabriel Medina posted a wave of his left training: Click here to watch

Yesterday, the Novocastrian Waves channel published a video of Jadson André’s training in the waves where the championship will take place. Know more

The beachbreak peaks and the reef to the right of Merewether are responsible for great talent from different generations like Mark Richards, LukeEgan, MattHoy and Ryan Callinan.

Big names in world surfing have already claimed victories at WSL events in Newcastle, including our Brazilian Alex Ribeiro who won a Qs in 2019 where he marked his return to the world surfing elite and Jadson André was at second place. Know more

Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Sally Fitzgibbons, Julian Wilson, Yago Dora, Malia Manuel, Bronte Macaulay and Johanne Defay also won in Newcastle, Australia.

It is at BookSurf he hopes that one of our Brazilians will be the great champion.

