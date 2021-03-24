Home Top News Brazilians train in USA for World Cup and Olympics – 03/24/2021

Brazilians train in USA for World Cup and Olympics – 03/24/2021

Mar 25, 2021 0 Comments
The first group of Brazilian athletes have already started training in the United States for the Tokyo Games in July and August, and the World Cup in Silesia, Poland, in May. Guests conduct activities at a specialty center in the city of San Diego, California.

Everyone follows distancing rules and follows a “bubble diet”. They only leave the premises to train in the gymnasium and on the athletics track. One of the main goals is the men’s and women’s 4 × 100 relay, as these athletes will always have the World Cup in Poland.

“We are very happy because everything went very well. We have good food, comfortable accommodation, an exceptional weight room and track”, said Felipe de Siqueira, manager, alongside Carlos Camilo de Oliveira, of the men’s 4 × 100 m team. .

The group of athletes is formed by sprinters Felipe Bardi dos Santos, Paulo André de Oliveira, Rodrigo Nascimento, Derick de Souza, Aldemir Gomes Júnior, Vitor Hugo dos Santos, Luís Gabriel Pereira Silva, Jorge Henrique Vides, Vitoria Rosa, Ana Carolina Azevedo, Rosangela Santos, Lorraine Martins, Bruna Farias and Andressa Moreira Fidelis.

Also in the United States are Gabriel Constantino (110 m with barriers), Alison Santos (400 m with barriers), Fernanda Borges (discus) and Érica Sena (20 km of athletic walking).

The stay at the training center lasts until April 19. On the 5th, more athletes should join those who are already there.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23.

