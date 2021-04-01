Braztoa sees first half with sales below 50%

PANROTAS / Marluce Balbino Roberto Nedelciu and Monica Samia, from Braztoa

For 52% of Braztoa operators heard by the entity for the monthly sales survey, turnover for the first half of 2021 will not reach 50% compared to the same previous period, also strongly impacted by the restrictions of destinations and vacation cancellation. .

Compared to the second half of this year, there is a slight improvement in perception and the number of companies that expect a turnover that does not reach 50% drops to 48%. And 20% of those polled expect higher incomes than what happened during the same period in 2020.

The sector believes in the start of a further recovery in the second half of this year, which should gradually strengthen during 2022. “The suppressed demand for travel is gaining more and more body and is accompanied by a movement of extreme knowledge of the needs of the customers by the operators, in addition to strengthening the relationship with the suppliers to offer what people want most of the moment: good opportunities and security ”, explains Braztoa in a press release to journalists.

“Tourism continues to shape itself today. Without a doubt, vacations are important to operators’ income, but we are differentiated by our experience, adaptability and empathy. To serve well and add value to the customer here at the forefront, we are moving a long and dynamic chain of partners and this relationship, built over years or decades, allows us to continue to seek alternatives that keep businesses active. and prepared for this new cycle that is coming forward. We are developing new skills, experiences, a new look, we are reinventing ourselves to serve with excellence and humanity the trips that everyone is eager to make soon ”, comments the president of Braztoa, Roberto Haro Nedelciu.

DESTINATIONS SOLD IN FEBRUARY

Even below the figures of previous years, in February 84% of Braztoa operators made sales. For 36%, the percentage did not reach 10% of what was sold the previous year and 20% indicated that sales were between 10% and 25%.

About 60% of those surveyed pointed out that shipments for these sales will be between March and June, the same percentage of operators who indicated the second half as the travel period. To top it off, 40% of companies have sold scripts that will take place from 2022.

The list of the most sold national destinations Salvador, Fortaleza, Lençóis Maranhenses, Natal, Porto de Galinhas and São Paulo (capital and interior). At an international level, Punta Cana, Cancun, Maldives and Dubai come out.