Kentucky’s match against UCLA Bruin this weekend at the CBS Sports Classic. Instead, Wild Gates will face Roy Williams and North Carolina Thar Heels at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland at 2pm on Saturday.

Same time, same place, same channel, new opponent.

Now, UCLA flips with North Carolina and will play in Ohio State at 4:15 p.m., immediately following the Kentucky game.

According to the UK Athletics, an amended schedule was developed to closely align the COVID-19 test protocols between competing programs and the respective conferences.

North Carolina is in a 4-2 start and was ranked nationally in both major polls (ranked 22nd in the Associated Press Top 25 and 21st in the USA Today Coaches poll). The two losers of the Tar Heels were Iowa and Texas, both of which are in the top 15 in two major polls.

Thar Heels turned three starters from a season ago and welcomed one of the best recruitment classes in the country. Senior forward Garrison Brooks averaged 11.8 points at the UN. Love and Davis both lead the team with an average of 11.2 points per game and assists.

Saturday’s match CBS Sports Classic will mark third place between the two schools. England won the previous two meetings at this event. The Wild Gates defeated Thar Heels in a classic match in Las Vegas in 2016, with Malik Monk setting a Kentucky new player record of 47 points, and then in 2018 at UNC 80-72 in Chicago.

England’s two wins against North Carolina are the only losses for Thar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic. North Carolina leads four schools with a 4-2 record. Kentucky and Ohio are 3-3 each and UCLA 2-4.

The CBS Sports Classic combines the four most successful college basketball programs in the country each year. UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight) and North Carolina (six) have won 26 national championships in NCAA history, finishing first, second and third respectively. In addition, all four projects rank in the top six of all time, compiling a total of 65 appearances between them (North Carolina, 20; Kentucky, 17; UCLA, 17; Ohio, 11). They combine more than 8,200 wins in all-time successful programs of college basketball. The UK is number one all time and the UNC is number three.

Kentucky’s disagreement with the addition of tar heels is one of the hardest in the table country. This marks the second AP rankings opponent England have faced this season. Richmond has been ranked in the USA Today coaches poll by getting votes in the AB Top 25. Wild Gates Dec. Both opponents are currently ranked.

The Southeast Conference schedule will not be easy for the UK. Tennessee, 10th, and Missouri, 16th, AB took the top 25 spots. Three more teams in Florida, Georgia and Arkansas sat outside the top 25 and received votes. Kentucky plays twice in Tennessee and Florida. Having already played in Kansas, the Jayhawks are ranked 7th in the AB Top 25 and based on the current poll, England will have seven total matches against the top 25 opponents in 2020-21.

Under the NCAA Division I Council framework for planning this season, teams can play a maximum of 27 games this season (with one of three regular multi-team events in 24 regular season games). The Kentucky previously scheduled game vs. Detroit Mercy has been postponed to December 15 due to test logistics, but schools hope to reconsider later in the season.

Wild Gates’ full 2020-21 slate, with node times and TV schedule, Can be found here. Every game in 2020-21 will feature on England national television.

Kentucky, one of the youngest lists in college basketball, is at the start of 1-4 for the first time since the 1984-85 season. The team advanced to the Sweet 16 again to create the NCAA tournament.