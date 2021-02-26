Bridgeton star Phoebe Dinever stars in the 1st fashion campaign

Actress Phoebe Diner Following the great success of Bridgerton, a promising career is reaping the rewards. He is the protagonist of the series, which has garnered the largest audience on Netflix to date. This week, the London-based label Self portrait Released the first Fall / Winter 2021 campaign starring a British actress.

In an official statement, Han Chong, creative director and founder of self-portrait, found that Phoebe has a feminine personality in which women can relate. The stylist presented the set Look at the book After the completion of last London Fashion Week. The actress posed for the lens of British photographer Nigel Shaffron at her own home in the English capital.

“Instead of presenting the set in a traditional show design, I felt we had to work with someone to bring it to life. The last few months have captured the hearts and imaginations of so many people that I know Phoebe is the perfect woman,” Chong said.

The pictures provide a happy view of loneliness and simplicity. Mary Sykes took care of it Styling, Han Chong did the creative direction of the films. Isamaya signed on to French makeup and Gary Gill, hair. Prior to the campaign, Phoebe wore a self-portrait for a photo shoot. For her, it was the brand’s instant love.

He told the British newspaper The Times that the experience of posing for actress Shafran was completely different from being behind the camera in Bridgerton. “With [o papel de] Daphne, half the work was done for me as soon as I built that corset, ”he explained. “Without clothes, I don’t think she could be the same size.” Phoebe is very different from his androgenous style character and many boots and Track cases.

The collection comes with pieces Girl In different lengths and classic details like puff sleeves, collar dice and structured shoulders. Lace and dresses Cocktail Add love. Looks like some overlays and dresses Tailor, But get a more modern look for the mini length.

“I like the strong structures he has [Han Chong] Creates from such delicate and dazzling fabrics, and this collection is a testament to his incredible works. I’m very proud to be a part of this new project and hope to have the opportunity to use the pieces when life returns to normal, ”Phoebe shared.

Although some of the details are similar to Bridgeton’s attire, Chang saw half the attraction when he started the campaign. The collection was created long before the program’s premiere. The designer pointed out that he thought a lot about style Effortlessly (Effortlessly, in direct translation) and British sensitivity when designing clothes.

Compared to clothes, Phoebe is a diner Said British Vogue: “I think there are some similarities in the soft color palette and the mood of some of her soft lace designs. But, in addition, I think self-portrait looks like a way to dress more modern and authentic, ”he thought.

The character of Daphne Bridgeton is the highlight of the career of a young artist born in Manchester. His career in British television began in 2009, when he starred in the BBC One series Waterloo Road series. He then had a series of performances in productions such as Prisoner’s Wives, The Village, Dickensian and Snatch, in which he was the protagonist.

Currently, Phoebe Dinever is focusing on filming the seventh season of the American series Anchor, in which he has been playing the lead role since 2017. In addition to the first campaign, the young artist has taken some steps in line with fashion: he is the cover of February L’Officiel Italy, USA and Paris, And the digital version Glamor UK Since December.

The English are always thinking about the life of the parts she buys. “If I’m going to buy something, I want it to be of good quality, and I can use it for years to come. I’m not interested in the latest trends and I do not want to throw away my shelves every year,” he told L’Office.



