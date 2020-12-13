Brighten up your infected life with Google’s new AR animals

Google’s AR cat. Screenshot : Google

From a young age, I have always been a cat fan (although dogs are cute too). Nevertheless, my current landlord does not allow me to have a cat, so I find a solution to follow the beauties on Instagram. Considering that I live alone, many times during epidemics I thought, “Wouldn’t it be so much fun if a cat was around?”

Well, I still can not find the real cat, but Google search has provided an interesting and cool alternative: reality animals raised in 3D. While Google’s AR animals are nothing new, it gave us everything Easter bunnies To Dinosaurs In the past – it recently announced the addition of 50 new animals to find in its search engine. Yes, a cat did the cut (yes).

Google did not include a comprehensive list of new animals in its announcement video, although it did offer some new ones, such as giraffe, dairy cow, cat, zebra, pig and chow cho. Everyone 9to5Google They have compiled a comprehensive list of their finds and have discovered 25 animals so far! Their inventions include the Beagle, Border Collie, Hamster, Hippo, Bull, Red Panda and Welsh Gorky, however there are many more.

For beginners, Google’s AR Animals Rod is because the search engine allows you to put them in your place. It allows you to show off your new friends by snapping photos on your phone or creating videos of them. Finding animals is “relatively easy” (I’m obviously lucky). All you have to do is search the animal on Google and then scroll through the page until you see a block with the option “View in 3D”. This will turn your phone into an AR “projector”, so to speak, giving you a realistic model of the animal with sound effects. This will allow you to move the animal around the house.

Best Emperor Penguin. Photo : Kismodo

To my chagrin, the cat still did not appear to me. However, I did get a chance to see a macaque and a dinosaur in my living room. Even though the penguin didn’t stop making noise, the penguin was my favorite. If you do not know what to look for in an AR, Google has set up a simple page Some ideas.

If anything, this is an opportunity to learn more about the animal you are looking for and do something else at home while you are safe. I love penguins, but I never thought I would get close to it. Now, let’s see if I ever find Google’s cat.