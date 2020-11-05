Britain is shut down again and Italy puts the region on the red alert as Covid-19 deaths surge 43% in Europe.

The restrictions, in effect at midnight Thursday, will close restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses by December 2nd.

The blockade in England took place days after similar measures were enacted in France and Germany, and on Friday before many Italian regions became “hazardous areas”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that ahead of a parliamentary vote paving the way for a new containment, the British National Health Service (NHS) has “faced” data that it could “collapse” in the face of increasing demand. Of Covid-19.

Johnson said deaths in the second wave of the epidemic could potentially be more than recorded in the spring. The number of coronavirus patients in some hospitals “was already higher than the peak of the first wave,” he said.

“And now, looking at what’s going on among our continental friends, seeing positive doctors being ordered to work in Covid wards, and patients being airlifted to hospitals in other countries simply to make room, I can come to only one conclusion: I am not ready to risk the lives of the British people,” Johnson said.

The UK reported its second largest daily case increase on Wednesday, with 25,177 new infections recorded over a 24-hour period. According to government data, an additional 492 people died and the number of patients admitted to the hospital for Corona 19 has risen to 12,320.

It came after Europe saw a 22% increase in coronavirus cases and a 43% increase in deaths in seven days from Tuesday to Tuesday compared to last week. According to the World Health Organization

France, Italy, and the UK reported the most new cases at the time, but Andorra, the Czech Republic and Belgium reported the highest incidence rates per population.

The WHO said, “France is the third-largest new case globally with more than 275,000 cases reported last week, a 27% increase over the previous week.”

Cases in France have increased similarly to most of Europe since August, but infections have increased significantly in October and the number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit is “growing rapidly,” the report said.

According to data released by French health authorities, France reported 854 Corona 19-related deaths (average 1 death every 1 minute and 41 seconds) over 24 hours on Tuesday, the highest daily count in the United States since April 15. I did.

Send to the army

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is already putting serious pressure on hospitals in several European countries.

The intensive care unit in Brussels, the Belgian capital, reached its maximum capacity on Monday, and soldiers were placed in a new emergency room to alleviate congestion in the Liège regional hospital.

According to National Health Authority Sciensano, a record 877 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized in Belgian hospitals in the last 24 hours. The highest number of hospitalizations in the first wave of the pandemic was 629 on March 28.

Switzerland is also deploying troops to manage the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Swiss government said Wednesday.

The government says 2,500 soldiers will be able to help hospitals that treat or transport coronavirus patients in areas where local resources are “depleted”.

Switzerland and Liechtenstein registered 10,073 new Covid-19 cases, 247 hospitalizations, and 73 new deaths daily on Wednesday.

Limited new step

The Italian government, which warned that intensive care units could be scarce by the end of November, approved measures, including curfew from 10pm to 5am and a new “traffic light” system of regional restrictions.

Public transport runs at 50% capacity. The museum is closed. All students over 6 years of age must wear a mask. Restaurants and bars must close at 6pm

In the “Orange Zone”, people are prohibited from leaving the area for work or health reasons, and bars and restaurants are closed except for delivery and take-out. In the “Danger Zone”, people cannot leave town and all non-essential shops are closed. The new rule applies from Thursday to December 3rd.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Wednesday that from Friday the regions of Calabria, Lombardy, Piemonte and Valle daosta will become’red zones’. The Puglia region and the island of Sicily will be the “orange zone”.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland has announced additional restrictions starting Saturday, including distance learning for children, closure of cultural institutions, reduction of capacity and opening of hotels exclusively for business trips.

Morawiecki said, “What goes beyond the measures we announce today is only national segregation, or complete containment,” Morawiecki said.

Poland recorded a record increase of nearly 25,000 coronavirus infections and 373 deaths on Wednesday.

Austria recorded 6,211 new Corona 19 infections on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the first time its daily count exceeded 6,000. It’s been a day since the country entered the second state closure, with leisure and cultural facilities closed and curfew from 8pm to 6am.

According to the Ministry of Health, Austria reported a total of 125,792 coronavirus cases and 1,277 deaths.

The Prime Minister of Greece is expected to register 2,646 Corona 19 cases every day on Thursday and announce an additional limit to a total of 46,892, according to the State Public Health Organization. An additional 18 people died, resulting in a total of 673.

The Greek media suggests that a national blockade is being considered. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said earlier this week that it cannot be ruled out given the situation across Europe.

Hungary has released a new daily record of 4,219 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Victor Orban said in a Facebook video on Tuesday that the state could reintroduce the state of emergency and the government could rule under the statute for 90 days from midnight. This includes curfew from midnight to 5am, wearing a mask at the venue and closing the nightclub.

He warned that if the current trend persists, hospitals could run out of capacity by mid-December.

Even Sweden is tightening regulations. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced on his Facebook page that no more than 8 people can share tables in restaurants or bars.

He is also implementing measures in more locations. In other words, “Seven out of 10 Swedish people are receiving more stringent recommendations.”

Actions include asking people to avoid physical contact, busy indoor environments, and meetings. Employees are encouraged to work from home whenever possible.

“Now it’s important for everyone to understand the seriousness. None of us have forgotten what spring was like,” Löfven said.