British criminal agency plans to investigate report of corruption in Lebanon – Monitor of the East

The British organized crime agency is analyzing a report by a group of London lawyers who accuse Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh and his associates of money laundering and corrupt practices, four sources familiar with the matter have said .

The 76-page report, seen by the Reuters, describes what he says are hundreds of millions of pounds of assets, businesses and investment vehicles in Britain that Salameh, his family members and associates have used over the years to embezzle funds from Lebanon.

Salameh, who has headed Lebanon’s central bank since 1993, told the Reuters who read a copy of the report and described it as part of a smear campaign. “These are false statements,” he said.

London law firm Guernica37 submitted the report to British police late last year, two sources said. They said he was then referred to Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA). The report was prepared on behalf of a Lebanese diaspora civil society group.

“We can confirm that we have received this report, but we are unable to comment further,” said a spokesperson for the NCA, declining to say whether an investigation has been opened.

Two of the sources said the ANC’s financial investigation unit was conducting a scoping exercise, a form of preliminary investigation, to determine whether there were sufficient grounds to initiate a formal investigation.

READ: Hezbollah says it’s time to end stalemate and reach deal on new Lebanese government

The Lebanese financial and political elite have come under increasing scrutiny over the years for alleged mismanagement, corruption, and obstruction of efforts to unlock international aid, especially since a massive explosion in the port of Beirut ago. at eight months has plunged the country even more in danger.

The Guernica investigation37 is one of many underway or planned in Europe targeting officials of the Lebanese financial sector and their political class at large.

The Swiss attorney general’s office said in January that it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in connection with an investigation into “aggravated money laundering” and possible embezzlement linked to the Lebanese central bank.

In response to questions from Reuters, the Swiss attorney general’s office did not say whether Salameh was a suspect and declined to comment further. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.

The Lebanese banking system is at the center of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have blocked most transfers abroad and reduced access to deposits as dollars have become scarce. The collapse caused the currency to fall, generated a sovereign default and fueled widespread poverty.

Guernica37 co-founder Toby Caldman said in a statement to Reuters that the group’s report was one of many legal documents he had prepared on Lebanon for the British authorities.

“Our intention is to address, investigate and expose all pillars of alleged corruption in the country,” he said.

READ: Germany to propose reconstruction of Beirut port with ‘moorings’