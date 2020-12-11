British pound falls into blurred prospects in Brexit talks: direct business updates

New York Attorney General Lydia James announced the lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday. Some legal experts said the cases were far from slam dunk. debt … Via the New York State Attorney General’s Office

US government and more than 40 states He sued Facebook on Wednesday for illegally suppressing competitors And demanded the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Here are five key questions about the case:

1) What is the argument from the government and Facebook?

Instagram and WhatsApp are at the center of the state and there are federal lawsuits. Trying to reduce competition by buying competitors is a blatant violation of the United States Hopeless laws. Public prosecutors are doing exactly what Facebook did, and will continue to do so.

However, the trick is that the government allowed Facebook to buy Instagram and WhatsApp. In 2012 And 2014. Facebook Argument What government officials are trying to do now is unreasonable, and Facebook has made Instagram and WhatsApp better than they ever owned.

2) How do lawsuits affect people who use Facebook?

Such cases can take years to resolve. Your experience with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger will not be suddenly different tomorrow.

The immediate impact of this legal battle may be subtle changes in these social applications because Facebook is keeping an eye on its court cases.

Already, Facebook is working to seamlessly integrate messaging features behind the scenes across multiple applications, which is possible It is very difficult to separate. Facebook may suspend new acquisitions or change features in development to avoid harassing the company’s legal arguments.

3) Related: Will it block Facebook?

In An interview last year, Bill Gates, If Microsoft was not “distracted” by government distrust lawsuits that began in 1998, his company’s Windows – not Google’s Android – It may have been the most popular smartphone system in the world. Gates reflected a general view among company executives at the time Microsoft was very cautious As a result the company lost opportunities to go in new directions.

Facebook may change its behavior by being caught up in court behavior or by appearing to be a bully.

4) Why is this happening now?

The government is suing after years of Facebook failing to control its power because there is now political will.

The Federal Trade Commission is the same government agency that was cleared last year To get a manageable penalty from Facebook And the need for privacy policy changes within the company with uncertain benefits for those who use the company’s applications. The same company approved the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp.

What is changing now is the elected officials and others in government United in their frustration with the technological superpowers of the United States Even more so Ready to call for major changes.

5) What happens next?

Individuals who want to change these companies, the Internet and the US economy sometimes see cases of distrust as catastrophic corrections. But hopeless cases, even if they are successful, do not necessarily address the various and sometimes random grievances that many people have.

Whatever happens in the case of Facebook, technology companies can’t go to more carefree times. Among the world’s capitals, courtrooms and the general public, a handful of wealthy tech companies are wrestling with the meaning of influencing our lives, elections, economies and minds.