British pound falls into blurred prospects in Brexit talks: direct business updates

US government and more than 40 states He sued Facebook on Wednesday for illegally suppressing competitors And demanded the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp.
Here are five key questions about the case:
1) What is the argument from the government and Facebook?
Instagram and WhatsApp are at the center of the state and there are federal lawsuits. Trying to reduce competition by buying competitors is a blatant violation of the United States Hopeless laws. Public prosecutors are doing exactly what Facebook did, and will continue to do so.
However, the trick is that the government allowed Facebook to buy Instagram and WhatsApp. In 2012 And 2014. Facebook Argument What government officials are trying to do now is unreasonable, and Facebook has made Instagram and WhatsApp better than they ever owned.
2) How do lawsuits affect people who use Facebook?
Such cases can take years to resolve. Your experience with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger will not be suddenly different tomorrow.
The immediate impact of this legal battle may be subtle changes in these social applications because Facebook is keeping an eye on its court cases.
Already, Facebook is working to seamlessly integrate messaging features behind the scenes across multiple applications, which is possible It is very difficult to separate. Facebook may suspend new acquisitions or change features in development to avoid harassing the company’s legal arguments.
3) Related: Will it block Facebook?
In An interview last year, Bill Gates, If Microsoft was not “distracted” by government distrust lawsuits that began in 1998, his company’s Windows – not Google’s Android – It may have been the most popular smartphone system in the world. Gates reflected a general view among company executives at the time Microsoft was very cautious As a result the company lost opportunities to go in new directions.
Facebook may change its behavior by being caught up in court behavior or by appearing to be a bully.
4) Why is this happening now?
The government is suing after years of Facebook failing to control its power because there is now political will.
The Federal Trade Commission is the same government agency that was cleared last year To get a manageable penalty from Facebook And the need for privacy policy changes within the company with uncertain benefits for those who use the company’s applications. The same company approved the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp.
What is changing now is the elected officials and others in government United in their frustration with the technological superpowers of the United States Even more so Ready to call for major changes.
5) What happens next?
Individuals who want to change these companies, the Internet and the US economy sometimes see cases of distrust as catastrophic corrections. But hopeless cases, even if they are successful, do not necessarily address the various and sometimes random grievances that many people have.
Whatever happens in the case of Facebook, technology companies can’t go to more carefree times. Among the world’s capitals, courtrooms and the general public, a handful of wealthy tech companies are wrestling with the meaning of influencing our lives, elections, economies and minds.
The pound is closing its worst week in three months as Britain approaches another new deadline to hold a trade deal with the EU on Sunday. It took a sharp turn against the euro on Thursday and plunged further on Friday as traders understood the expectation that Britain’s trade talks with the EU would actually fail.
“Markets are optimistic as long as they talk. I’m been very wary of it,” said Jane Foley, a strategist at Rabobang. There will be political downfall. ”
All of this is bad for the currency.
Within three weeks, if the Brexit transition period ends and no agreement is reached, Britain will be forced to trade with its largest trading partner in terms of the World Trade Organization, i.e. the possibility of future cooperation between service industries where tariffs on goods will be introduced and will be lower. Three issues so far – Fishing rights, Business competition rules and how a deal is executed – have stalled negotiations.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to Brussels for dinner on Wednesday night Together with Ursula van der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, he is trying to break the deadlock. Through time Fish dinner Finished, there were reports that there was an overview for a deal Still dark. The new deadline was set for Sunday.
Then on Thursday, the European Commission laid out plans for what to do If there is no contract. And Mr Johnson said A deal is “not yet” and there is no “strong possibility” for any deal.
The permanence of financial markets has been tested many times before. Countless Brexit deadlines have arrived. But this time, there is serious concern about how it could be legally recognized before January 1, if an agreement is reached. The British Parliament is preparing plans for it Work until Christmas, But the EU will have a hard time gathering 27 countries during the holidays.
This week has been the worst for the pound since the beginning of September, with traders scaring it Boris Johnson breaks a trade deal By violating international law by introducing a new bill that conflicts with the EU currency devaluation agreement.
Before the end of the transition period, I got a glimpse of Britain’s type Disruption caused When business did not run smoothly, when Honda closed its assembly plant in the UK this week, parts were stuck in traffic.
The economic impact of the Great Depression in the new year as customs checks begin weighs heavily on a British economy Attempts to scratch recovery during the second wave of infection. Thursday’s data showed it GDP rose 0.4 percent in October, A recession before the UK went into a month-long lockout in November.
Lululeman reported $ 1.1 billion in sales in the third quarter on Thursday, up 22 percent from a year earlier as shoppers bought leggings and other workout gear to stay comfortable and in shape while working from home. Net income increased 19 percent in North America. Direct to consumer revenue – including online sales – increased 94 percent.
Walmart It manufactures more than 5,000 stores to obtain the vaccine So they can be ready to distribute the footage as soon as they get regulatory approval. The retailer said in a statement on Thursday that it was making sure there was enough freezer and dry ice to store the vaccine and was preparing to distribute the vaccine through its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores and in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. The company will rely on state governments to run its distribution efforts.
With the economic recovery in Washington and the suspension of federal aid, State governments are stepping in Try to help small businesses from the contagious winter.
The Colorado Legislature held a special session last week to pass an economic aid package. Ohio is offering a new round of subsidies to infected restaurants, bars and other businesses. In California, a new financial government could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars in private debt. Other states, led by Republicans and Democrats, have announced or are considering similar measures.
These efforts come as many businesses are facing increasingly dire circumstances, The New York Times Ben Cassellman Reports.
A study by the National Federation of Free Trade on Tuesday found that hopes were falling and uncertainty was rising as corona virus cases increased across the country. Individual data from the Census Bureau show an increasing role in reducing the jobs of small businesses, and other studies show that numerous businesses are at risk of failure.
If that happens, it could be a disaster for state economies and state budgets. Local businesses are the main sources of tax revenue – both directly and from their employees – and are the main drivers of economic activity. If they fail in large numbers, it will slow the economic recovery once the epidemic is over.