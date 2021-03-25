British submarine cables will be protected by a new vessel

“Submarine warfare”. It was the term used by British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace to explain to the BBC the reason for the development of a new Multifunction Ocean Surveillance Vessel (MROSS) to protect the region’s submarine cables. “They are vital to the global economy and communications between governments and risk being sabotaged by submarine warfare,” he said.

The forecast is that the ship will start operating in 2024, still with a crew of 15 people highly qualified to detect marine threats to the equipment. Wallace even went so far as to say that “the lights may go out” if the national infrastructure is lost, and that the submarine cables are “incredibly important”. He also stressed that Russia “takes a deep interest” in submarine cables and that the UK will be “deeply exposed” without further action.

Also according to the British Secretary of Defense, the ship will be equipped with “advanced sensors and will carry a series of autonomous and remote-controlled underwater drones that will collect data. It will also be able to support other defense tasks, including exercises and operations in the Arctic.

“This is positive news with regard to the fact that submarine cables are now seen as critical and very valuable infrastructure, which must be protected, even on the part of governments themselves. However, reaching that audience can make these cables more vulnerable and attract unwanted attention, ”said Eckhard Bruckschen, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of SubCableNews.

It should be remembered that Russia is singled out for suspicious activity on the world’s communication routes through its oceanographic vessel Yantar.

