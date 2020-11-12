Britney Spears ‘fears her father’, says lawyer will not act under her guard

Britney Spears has lost an attempt to oust her father James Spears as the guardian of her garden – and the singer’s lawyer now says she will not act as long as she fears him.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles High Court judge Brenda Penny, popularly known as “Jamie”, refused to suspend her from the position she has held for the past 12 years. However, he will consider future petitions for dismissal or removal from office Associated Press, He also granted the singer’s request that the Bessemer Trust be named a corporate trustee, co-protector.

The investigation was conducted by phone and video conference Los Angeles Times Reports; The singer was not alone, but her parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, both attended.

According to the Associated Press, Spears’ lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III told the court, “My client told me he was afraid of his father. If her father was in charge of her career she would never perform again. ”(Spears has not hosted a live show since 2018.) Meanwhile, her father’s lawyer, Vivian Lee Thorin, said Conservatories benefited Spears – and opposed Ingham’s views on the two’s relationship.

Spears’ Conservatism first began in 2008 — it took several months to document the singer’s general dissolution as the singer’s head was shaved and tested inside and outside the rehab facility. For more than a decade, however, the singer’s fans have pointed to his continued performances and television appearances as signs that he should no longer be held within such restrictions.

Entry for Conservatory approval is generally very high; The court must determine whether the person is unable to provide them with food, clothing or shelter. In the court that filed this fall, Spears noted his own conservatism “Volunteer”But worry #FreeBritney Fans are constantly exploring the conditions of the arrangement.

Speaks with Times, A fan called the appointment of the Bessemer Trust co-conservator “a big win for Britney”. Spears’ next hearing is set for Dec. 16.