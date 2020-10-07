Britney Spears’ lawyer compared her mental abilities to patients with Comatose.

unique

Britney spears She lacked mental capacity to sign the oath declaration in the guardian case, and her lawyer compared her to a coma patient, who could not sign documents.

There was a hearing on Britney’s guardian case on Wednesday… it was routine at first, but the judge started asking questions about Britney who wanted Britney to work with her co-guardian. Jamie Spears.

Britney’s Lawyer, Sam InghamConveyed Britney’s feelings for her guardian to the court, and discussed whether all of that was unacceptable rumors.

The judge asked Ingham if he would sign the declaration so that Britney could directly explain his feelings. Ingham said Britney lacked the ability to sign the declaration and compared her to a coma. He did not say she was in a coma in any way, but used it as an example to show her inability to sign legal documents. Ingham said that even patients in coma can seek help from a lawyer.

The lawyer and the judge started to discuss whether rumors about Britney's feelings were allowed, but the judge turned the matter over to another day.

As you know, Social media movement Tried to free Britney from her guardianship, but her lawyer sent a telegram saying she couldn’t do a very basic job.