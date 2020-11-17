Home entertainment Britney Spears travels to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Askari for an early birthday trip

Nov 17, 2020
As the opening celebration of the upcoming 39th birthday on December 2nd, Britney Spears Earlier last week, a source told Sam Askari to move to Maui, Hawaii. On Sunday, the pop star and her model boyfriend, 26, returned home to Los Angeles.



“It felt like a little trip to heaven for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼‍♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! amasamasghari, “Spears standing in front of a private jet with a couple on Instagram on Monday.

He also shared a slide show of shots taken on the jet, one of which slammed into his chair and three of the colorful fruit and vegetable creations he created.

“At the time I was doing all that work for you ☀️🍍🥦🌹🍊💅🏼 !!!” She titled the slideshow. “Socialist Party … I wanted to get creative 😜💋🍽 !!!”

A third Instagram post posted on Spears’ page on Monday shows her and Askari creating funny faces while wearing sunglasses and taking selfies.

“We are like that …… in mau 😉😉😉 !!!! PS …. don’t care about my hair 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!! ama சமஸ்கரி,“He titled the post.

On Saturday night, an observer says Spears and Askari enjoyed an ocean dinner in Lahaina at a romantic show at the Kabalua Resort Kabalua of Merriman Restaurant, which has beautiful views and serves fresh farm first table dishes.


READ  Kalani and Her Sister Cry Though Conversing About Issues With Asuelu and His Loved ones

“Britney Daisy wore Duke shorts and a half top,” the viewer says. “She seemed to be having a good dinner.”

Spears was in Hawaii last week when his lawyer, Samuel Ingham, appeared in court on his behalf A Conservatism Inquiry. Nov.

However, the judge said he would consider future petitions for his suspension or dismissal. Many outlets Announced. The next hearing in the case is set for Dec. 16.

