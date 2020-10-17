Broadway star Anthony Chisholm who appeared in Chi-Raq in Oz and Spike Lee dies at the age of 77

Broadway star Anthony Chess Holm, who also appeared in the HBO drama Oz and also in Spike Lee’s film Chi Lark, died at the age of 77.

Tony’s management company, The Katz Company, delivered the news this Friday. Hollywood Reporter.

He spent three seasons playing Burr Redding, a prisoner sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in the prison drama Oz.

Although he often worked on screens, Anthony was primarily known as a stage star and often appeared in the works of the legendary playwright August Wilson.

He was nominated for Tony in August 2007 for supporting the Broadway production of the last Play Radio Golf.

Anthony previously appeared in the August work Two Trains Running in 1993 and the 2004 original Broadway cast of Gem Of The Ocean.

Just three years ago, he played in Jitney’s original Broadway cast, the August play, which first appeared in Pittsburgh in the 1980s.

The actor and playwright became personal friends, and Anthony took over as a franchisee at a funeral in August 2005. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Anthony was born in Cleveland and accepted an appreciation of art from a mother who could not fulfill her dreams.

‘My mother, let her soul rest, was an unpublished novelist and wrote a lot of poems. She taught me gratitude for the words spoken as a child. Broadway world While promoting his Broadway run on Jitney.

Prior to his theatrical career, his draft number came out and he was packaged in Vietnam and worked as an army platoon commander. History maker.

After returning to the United States, he played for the Negro Ensemble Company in New York with Mary Alice, who appeared on the NBC sitcom A Different World.

His first Broadway gig was Two Trains Running, but before that he worked extensively in theaters in several cities across the country.

Shortly after working in Vietnam, in his hometown, he played in Brecht and Weill’s The Threepenny Opera and Rodgers and Hart’s The Boys From Syracuse.

He also starred in films starting as part of the 1968 film Uptight, directed by Jules Dassin and co-authored by Ruby Dee.

Anthony also starred in the 2007 film Reign Over Me, starring Don Cheadle and Adam Sandler, and in Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq in 2015.

His roles include the comedy film Going In Style, directed by Zach Braff and started Michael Caine, Alan Arkin and Ann-Margret.

Anthony’s last film, which was released before he died, was the dark side of the street, scripted and directed by his debut film Kevin Tran.