‘Brock Back Mountain’ Screenwriter Larry McMurray Dies – International

American writer Larry McMurray, best known for co-writing the script for “Brokeback Mountain,” has died at the age of 84, his AFP agent said Friday.

“Larry McMurray died last night, March 25, of a heart attack,” said Amanda Lundberg.

The author “was surrounded by loved ones he lived with, including his screenplay partner Diana Osana, his wife Norma Boy and their three dogs,” he added in a statement.

His son, folk music singer James McMurray and his grandson attended with the artist, who will be buried in his home state of Texas.

Larry McMurray shared the Oscar with Diana Osana in 2006 for the screenplay for “The Brokeback Mountain Secret”, an adaptation of a story by Annie Brooks, in which the Texan writer revisits her favorite genre in the West. Two cowboys.

The most successful film won the Oscar for Best Director and was nominated for Best Picture.

McMurray, described by one of his authors as “Flubert of the Great Plains”, wrote thirty novels, including his hit “Lonely Dove” and more than forty scripts.

Adapted from the early 1960s for his novel “Horseman, Boss By”, a film with Paul Newman and Patricia Neil entitled “The Wildest of All”.

McMurray’s adaptation of the script for the 1971 film of the same name by Peter Boktanovich featured Western and rural American themes in his novel The Last Picture Show, which has already been nominated for an Oscar. .

An avid author of books, he opened one of the largest independent bookstores in the late 1980s in Archer City, the largest Texas city in the United States.

