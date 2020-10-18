Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Dealing With Streptopharyngitis May Face NFL’s Potential Discipline For DUI

Returning to Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos did not travel to New England after being diagnosed with strep throat. A week of turbulence, cited by Gordon late Tuesday, is over. Driving under influence, Makes him the subject of a potential 3-game NFL suspension and jeopardizes the rest of the warranties of his contract.

Sources say the team has no plans to fine or suspend Gordon. He coped well after the accident and apologized to everyone from teammates to football operations president / general manager John Elway to team president / CEO Joe Ellis. And he played the Patriots on Sunday before appearing on a sick Friday.

However, 27-year-old Gordon is in line for potential discipline from the NFL. The collective bargaining agreement, ratified in March, increased the mandatory suspension for the DUI from two to three, and Gordon would cost nearly $800,000 of match confirmation if he served at his current salary next season. The suspension could also void Broncos’ full $4.5 million guarantee on Gordon’s 2021 base salary, but it’s not clear whether it will.

Gordon’s prosecution is scheduled for November 13.

Doctors gave Gordon the medicine after the streptococcal test was positive. Had this been a home game, Gordon would still have played on Sunday. However, with a long flight to the east, the Bronco carefully decided to make a mistake and left him behind. Phillip Lindsay, who hasn’t been running since Week 1 because of the grass toe, has fully practiced all week and is expected to start instead.

Bronco running back coach Curtis Mordkins also didn’t go on the trip. COVID-19 positive test. One source said Modkins had become invisible with the team after having close contact with a positive person, and had previously been negatively tested, but would have been quarantined from the team if he had played two delayed games last weekend as scheduled. . READ Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumor: Heat, Raptors, Possibility to Be a Freelance Leader | Bleacher Report

All COVID-19 tests on Gordon and all other players have returned negative. Broncos hasn’t put any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Andrew Beck’s tight end at Intake Screening in late July.

Gordon agreed to sign a two-year $16 million deal with Bronkos in April, who played for the Chargers for five seasons, including the 2019 holdout shortening campaign. He will receive a $2 million roster bonus five days after the players report to the training camp next summer, plus $500,000 roster bonus per game and a fully guaranteed base annual salary of $4.5 million.