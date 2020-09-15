Broncos vs. Titans Final Score: Stephen Gostkowski recovers himself with a game-winning field goal.

Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans peaked in the last match of Week 1, with a predictably stiff nose and low scores. With an unsuccessful night’s laughter in four straight (one extra attempt), Gostkowski scored a 16-14 win for Tennessee following a successful comeback drive led by Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. ‘violation. Drew Lock flashed early and often for host Broncos, but Denver was closed for two consecutive quarters and offered too little, too late while fighting multiple injuries.

You’ll immerse yourself in the AFC showdown with the takeout of Monday’s fight, so lock it here.

Why Titan Won

Ability to maintain drive when attacking

It is so easy to rate Gostkowski for this section that he may not be worth it. What really beat the Titans in the game was their ability to dominate possession time. Of the five Titans drives in the second half, three scored at least 12 plays, and the game winning drives were well coordinated by Tannehill. Henry got a few first downs in the air and on the ground, and Corey Davis also clutched catches. Cool and calm, the Titans marched 83 yards in 12 matches, setting Gostkowski for the game-winning field goal. Thankfully, it was a field goal he played all night long.

The reason the wild horse was lost

Lack of second half attack

Broncos fans will want to point out that manager Big Pang Gio chose to score four goals and goals on Tennessee’s one-yard line, which was lacking in the second quarter but actually took the other half. They scored less than the titans. Let’s get rid of one touchdown drive lock orchestration. Aside from the 9-game, 75-yard drive, Broncos got just one first down in the second half ahead of the Titans’ game-winning field goal. Even when they had 4 minutes left on the Titans territory, they used 1 minute out of 3 to set the Titans for a game-winning drive. The Titans certainly weren’t aggressive juggernauts in the second half, but they weren’t even Bronks, and a few first downs could break this game.

Turning point

Poor Michael Ojemudia. The newcomer from Iowa registered a few interfering calls, but most importantly, it was when the Titans became the game-winning drive with second and 10th losses on their 49-yard line. Tannehill attempted to hit AJ Brown deep when Ojemudia came in contact with him, and Tennessee allowed 16 yards. With a new down set, the Titan entered the field goal area, but it has not yet been completed. After six games, Gostkowski scored a 25-yard field goal to win.

Game play

This is a play that Broncos fans will charge for the game. In the second half, Fangio decided to score 4 goals and goals. Rock attempted a shovel pass to send Jake Butt to the end zone, and second-year defending lineman Jeffrey Simmons filled the play.

We knew this was an important play when it happened, but we didn’t know how big this would be in a grand scheme.

What future plans

The Titans return to Nashville to face the Jacksonville Jaguar, who won an impressive division victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the season’s opening match. As for the wild horses, they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers who defeated Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in their first “Monday Night Football” match this evening.