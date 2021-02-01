Browser Edge already has a password generator – O Journal Economico

Microsoft plans to release several security updates to version 88 of its Edge browser, including a monitor and password generator.

Microsoft Edge version 88 is already distributed (to force the update, access the browser menu by clicking the three dots in the upper right corner of the window, click ‘Settings’ and then ‘About Edge’ to see if the browser will install any updates, including newer versions of the browser Screen), but, Microsoft Second, The password tracking feature may take some more time to show real results.

In terms of using it, the lack of a complex password generator makes Edge a disadvantage compared to other browsers. Chrome, for example, has been offering this feature for over a year. When using Chrome and signing up for a new website or service, the browser generates a new and complex password and offers to save it to a list in the browser for future use. Edge now does the same, creating and storing the password according to the rules set by the site and syncing it to all Edge browsers used on other devices. However, for now, this feature is not yet running on the mobile version of the Edge.

The Password Tracking service, as the name implies, runs in the background and alerts you if any of your passwords registered in the browser’s internal list appear in any list of passwords posted on the Internet. However, if you use a browser password generator or something else that generates unique passwords for each website and online service, disclosure in principle will only affect the website or service in question.

Edge version 88 brings more clever security enhancements, such as the ability to manage the permissions of certain devices (such as webcams and microphones) directly from browser settings and independently for each site you use. Cookie management has also been improved, allowing cookies sent via ad-related cookie sites to be stored separately. Microsoft also imported ad blocking systems for InPrivate incognito windows.

Finally, Microsoft added support for SecureDNS. According to Microsoft, SecurityNS uses an HDTPS connection to access DNS services, thus monitoring communications from changes or any attackers. Edge will use this method automatically if the DNS server allows it.

Of course, for all of this to work, you need to use Edge in conjunction with the Microsoft account, and these new features only work on Windows 7, 8 and 10 or MacOS (although Password Manager does not work on the latter).