Bruce Willis is discharged from the pharmacy after the confusion of not wearing a mask and reveals himself; See pictures

Be patient! Pharmaceutical workers in California, USA, clashed with Bruce Willis last Sunday (10). The reason is something that continues to occur during the months of infection: lack of mask.

According to People magazine, the incident took place at a Wright Aid in Los Angeles, the epicenter of the California epidemic, which has now surpassed 10,000 deaths by Govt-19. Despite wearing a bandana around his neck, the Hollywood star refused to use security inside.

Page Six reported that other customers saw Willis without a mask and complained to management. This prompted Bruce, one of the employees, to leave the establishment. The “Throw de Matter” star has left his purchase unfinished.

All of my health care providers in Los Angeles are at the forefront of the epidemic that sees countless patients die. If you look at this “hard-to-die” Republican Bruce Willis, you know he was kicked out of LA Right Aid on Monday for refusing to wear a mask. https://t.co/gPE98DeVmi pic.twitter.com/wOnyl8UPeU – Cleven MD (le Cleven_MD) January 12, 2021

In a statement sent to the public, the Hollywood star said that the public should not wear a mask “This is a wrong decision”. Bruce ended the message with a message for fans: “Be safe. We will continue to use masks.”

The actor’s name was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter on Tuesday, and a photo of Willis leaving the site began to spread on the web. This click review generated from netizens who did not like to see the star without personal protective equipment. Check reactions:

Madonna Today Bruce Willis (refuses to wear a mask) and Focana (indicate that China created the virus with the aim of controlling the world economy). Who’s next? – elfelipeneto January 13, 2021

