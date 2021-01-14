Home Economy Bruce Willis is discharged from the pharmacy after the confusion of not wearing a mask and reveals himself; See pictures

Bruce Willis is discharged from the pharmacy after the confusion of not wearing a mask and reveals himself; See pictures

Jan 14, 2021 0 Comments
Bruce Willis is discharged from the pharmacy after the confusion of not wearing a mask and reveals himself; See pictures

Be patient! Pharmaceutical workers in California, USA, clashed with Bruce Willis last Sunday (10). The reason is something that continues to occur during the months of infection: lack of mask.

According to People magazine, the incident took place at a Wright Aid in Los Angeles, the epicenter of the California epidemic, which has now surpassed 10,000 deaths by Govt-19. Despite wearing a bandana around his neck, the Hollywood star refused to use security inside.

Page Six reported that other customers saw Willis without a mask and complained to management. This prompted Bruce, one of the employees, to leave the establishment. The “Throw de Matter” star has left his purchase unfinished.

Continuing after the ad

In a statement sent to the public, the Hollywood star said that the public should not wear a mask “This is a wrong decision”. Bruce ended the message with a message for fans: “Be safe. We will continue to use masks.”

The actor’s name was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter on Tuesday, and a photo of Willis leaving the site began to spread on the web. This click review generated from netizens who did not like to see the star without personal protective equipment. Check reactions:

READ  Ryanair Q2 2020 earnings

You May Also Like

World Bank opens $ 30 million for Sao Tome and Principe

World Bank opens $ 30 million for Sao Tome and Principe

World Bank: China must learn to restructure debt in emerging markets - ocpoca Negócios

World Bank: China must learn to restructure debt in emerging markets – ocpoca Negócios

The World Bank has announced $ 6,246 million in aid to Lebanon

The World Bank has announced $ 6,246 million in aid to Lebanon

Pedro Lino Optimize

Optimize IP comes to Luxembourg with a SICAV in its own name

Thumbnail

Vaccination could save R 33 billion in losses to the economy

PCB SPAL calls for urgent action to rectify the situation of workers - Observer

PCB SPAL calls for urgent action to rectify the situation of workers – Observer

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *