Bruna Marquezine gives the best answer on pregnancy forecasts in 2021

Bruna Marquezine there is always something to say on Twitter. This time the actress responded to a profile that “predicted” she will become a mother at the end of this year. Hi? The account wrote: “I predict that she will get pregnant by the end of 2021 ”. Bruna responded with good humor, even reinforcing future work.

“I plan to use all existing contraceptive methods. I have a series to deliver this year, my angel of light, ”replied Bruna.

I plan to use all existing contraceptive methods. I have a series to deliver this year, my angel of light. – Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine) March 1, 2021

please note that Bruna is already a Netflix employee and will debut on the platform with the series Maldives, next to none other than Manu Gavassi. The actress will be Liz, a Goian who moves to Rio de Janeiro in order to meet her mother, who died in a mysterious fire. She’s going to get into a lot of confusion, especially in the condominium called Maldives in which Manu’s character is the queen. In addition to the two, the cast also Sheron Menezzes, Danilo Mesquita, Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, among others.

In addition, Bruna is also said to be linked to Enzo Celulari. The two were caught kissing last month in Fernando de Noronha, but have so far not confirmed their relationship.

Bruna will protect herself well because she has a series to deliver to us later this year!