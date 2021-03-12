Home Top News Bruna Marquezine reacts to Enzo Celulari’s photo at home with a pet: ‘It’s sold’

Bruna Marquezine reacts to Enzo Celulari’s photo at home with a pet: ‘It’s sold’

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
Bruna Marquezine reacts to Enzo Celulari's photo at home with a pet: 'It's sold'

Couple exchanged a photo statement

Enzo’s position at Bruna Marquezine was not the first interaction that animated the “senders” of both. Previously, the social entrepreneur had left a “Te amo” on a photo of the actress on the same social network. Some time later, she returned the statement. “I love you. A lot,” said the young woman, confirmed as the protagonist of the series “Maldives”, from the streaming platform Netflix.

Bruna opines culture of cancellation: ’embrace our learning processes’

In a recent interview, Bruna delved into the culture of cancellation, a term that has been debated extensively on social media and has even become a topic on “BBB 21”. “I don’t think it’s an obligation for you to have an opinion on all kinds of issues. I see some people have fallen victim to the cancellation because they feel tremendous pressure to speak up and end up getting lost. “, said the actress.

For Marquezine, balance is necessary when considering: “We have to accept our learning processes”. “I allow myself to only talk about what I want and what I dominate. In my networks, I only talk about what I really believe, what I think needs more attention, to expand the dialogue, “argued the actress in an interview with” Vogue “.

(For Marilise Gomes)

READ  Israel extradited woman accused of 74 cases of pedophilia to Australia | World

You May Also Like

Imagem Assine o Estadão

George Clooney and Julia Roberts film in Australia, with pandemic under control – Culture

Rare 4 billion-year-old meteorite falls at home in England

Rare 4 billion-year-old meteorite falls at home in England

Lucy Alves and Renato Góes to star in "Sofrência" series, on Netflix - Noticiasdetv.com

Lucy Alves and Renato Góes to star in “Sofrência” series, on Netflix – Noticiasdetv.com

Tribuna Expresso | Green and hopeful: Federer is back, a year later

Tribuna Expresso | Green and hopeful: Federer is back, a year later

Businesses buy fake stars from Google review sellers

Businesses buy fake stars from Google review sellers

UK says it will no longer send vaccines to Ireland until all Brits are vaccinated - Executive Digest

UK says it will no longer send vaccines to Ireland until all Brits are vaccinated – Executive Digest

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *