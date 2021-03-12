Bruna Marquezine reacts to Enzo Celulari’s photo at home with a pet: ‘It’s sold’

Couple exchanged a photo statement

Enzo’s position at Bruna Marquezine was not the first interaction that animated the “senders” of both. Previously, the social entrepreneur had left a “Te amo” on a photo of the actress on the same social network. Some time later, she returned the statement. “I love you. A lot,” said the young woman, confirmed as the protagonist of the series “Maldives”, from the streaming platform Netflix.

Bruna opines culture of cancellation: ’embrace our learning processes’

In a recent interview, Bruna delved into the culture of cancellation, a term that has been debated extensively on social media and has even become a topic on “BBB 21”. “I don’t think it’s an obligation for you to have an opinion on all kinds of issues. I see some people have fallen victim to the cancellation because they feel tremendous pressure to speak up and end up getting lost. “, said the actress.

For Marquezine, balance is necessary when considering: “We have to accept our learning processes”. “I allow myself to only talk about what I want and what I dominate. In my networks, I only talk about what I really believe, what I think needs more attention, to expand the dialogue, “argued the actress in an interview with” Vogue “.

(For Marilise Gomes)